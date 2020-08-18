walmart-sales-soar-as-shoppers-spend-their-stimulus-checks

New York (CNN Business) Walmart sales got a big boost last quarter as shoppers spent their government stimulus checks on home goods, electronics and lawn care products.

Walmart said Tuesday sales at US stores open for at least one year increased 9.3% to $93.3 billion during the three months ending on July 31 compared with the same stretch last year. Walmart’s online sales boomed, growing 97%. Walmart’s profit increased 79.4% to $6.4 billion.

The company, the largest retailer in the world, was deemed an “essential” retailer and stayed open throughout the pandemic, even as other retail chains shut their doors. While consumers have cut back on some discretionary spending during the pandemic, they continue to buy food and household goods. Walmart’s grocery business makes up more than half of its sales.

But the pandemic has led to a massive increase in costs for businesses like Walmart. The company, the largest private employer in the United States, hired more than 200,000 new workers to help meet increased demand.

Retail analysts say the federal government’s stimulus package and enhanced unemployment benefits of an additional $600 a week boosted Walmart’s sales. The enhanced benefits expired at the end of July.