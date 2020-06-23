Walmart stops displaying the Mississippi state flag in stores due to images of the Confederate flag

"We know that the design of the Mississippi state flag is being discussed by various stakeholders," Walmart said in a statement to CNN Business. "While the issue continues to be discussed, we have made the decision to remove the Mississippi state flag from display in its current form from our stores."
While the conversation about changing the Mississippi state flag is not new, a bipartisan group of Mississippi lawmakers is lobbying again to remove the Confederate flag emblem.
"We believe it is the right thing to do, and is consistent with Walmart's position of not selling Confederate flag merchandise from online stores and sites, as part of our commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive experience for all of our customers in the communities we serve. "the company said.
The company said the policy applies to sales of the Mississippi flag. However, as of Tuesday night, a Mississippi state flag still appeared listed for purchase on the Walmart website. After a CNN Business consultation, Walmart spokesman Lorenzo López said the listing would be removed according to policy.
Walmart had 85 locations in Mississippi as of January.