Walmart stops displaying the Mississippi state flag in stores due to images of the Confederate flag





The retailer has stopped displaying the Mississippi state flag, which includes the Confederate battle flag, in stores due to a debate about changing the flag design, Walmart ( WMT ) he said Tuesday.

The decision comes amid a renewed effort across the country to remove Confederate memorials as the nation grapples with the intertwined legacies of institutionalized racism and police brutality. NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from racing, and the US Navy and Marines. USA They have also moved to ban Confederate display from public display.

"We know that the design of the Mississippi state flag is being discussed by various stakeholders," Walmart said in a statement to CNN Business. "While the issue continues to be discussed, we have made the decision to remove the Mississippi state flag from display in its current form from our stores."

While the conversation about changing the Mississippi state flag is not new, a bipartisan group of Mississippi lawmakers is lobbying again to remove the Confederate flag emblem.