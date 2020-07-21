Walmart to be closed on Thanksgiving this year

The company has kept its stores open during the holidays since the late 1980s. Meanwhile, Sam & # 39; s Club has historically closed that day, as it will again this year.

The closing of Thanksgiving has been a source of tension between retailers and labor advocates in the past, especially as many retailers in recent years have opened their doors over the holidays to begin Black Friday, generally considered the beginning. of the year. End of purchases.

Critics have argued that workers should be at home with their families.

"We know this has been a difficult year, and our associates have taken a step forward. We hope you enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with your loved ones," said John Furner, CEO of Walmart USA, It's a statement.