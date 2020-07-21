Walmart to be closed on Thanksgiving this year

The company has kept its stores open during the holidays since the late 1980s. Meanwhile, Sam & # 39; s Club has historically closed that day, as it will again this year.

The closing of Thanksgiving has been a source of tension between retailers and labor advocates in the past, especially as many retailers in recent years have opened their doors over the holidays to begin Black Friday, generally considered the beginning. of the year. End of purchases.

Critics have argued that workers should be at home with their families.

"We know this has been a difficult year, and our associates have taken a step forward. We hope you enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with your loved ones," said John Furner, CEO of Walmart USA, It's a statement.

Black Friday as we know he's finally dead
Furner also said Walmart (WMT) It will spend about $ 428 million in total on special bonuses for its full-time and part-time employees to overcome the pandemic.

Hourly workers will receive a $ 300 bonus and part-time and temporary workers will receive $ 150 each.

The bonuses apply to employees hired as of July 31 and will be paid on August 20, the company said.

The new bonus marks the third time Walmart has awarded an additional financial reward to its workers this year. But unions and Democrats have argued that workers should be compensated for the additional risk during the pandemic in the form of wage increases rather than cash bonuses.

