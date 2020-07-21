Walmart to be closed on Thanksgiving this year

The company has kept its stores open during the holidays since the late 1980s. Meanwhile, Sam & # 39; s Club has historically closed that day, as it will again this year.
Critics have argued that workers should be at home with their families.
"We know this has been a difficult year, and our associates have taken a step forward. We hope you enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with your loved ones," said John Furner, CEO of Walmart USA, It's a statement.
Hourly workers will receive a $ 300 bonus and part-time and temporary workers will receive $ 150 each.
The bonuses apply to employees hired as of July 31 and will be paid on August 20, the company said.
The new bonus marks the third time Walmart has awarded an additional financial reward to its workers this year. But unions and Democrats have argued that workers should be compensated for the additional risk during the pandemic in the form of wage increases rather than cash bonuses.