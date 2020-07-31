Walmart used to be a recreational vehicle parking shelter, but more stores won't allow it

The company has allowed overnight parking for recreational vehicles on many of its 4,700 lots in the United States since the days of founder Sam Walton in the mid-20th century. Even RV enthusiasts, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, conservative activist Ginni Thomas, are known to stay at Walmart.

But park in Walmart ( WMT ) it's getting harder to find. In 2010, about 78% of Walmart stores allowed RVs to park overnight. Now, it's close to 58%, according to Jim O & # 39; Briant, who runs OvernightRVParking.com, a website that tracks more than 14,000 free motorhome parking locations in the United States and Canada.

This presents a problem for dozens of self-proclaimed nomads who are only looking for a place to settle after dark. "Travelers looking for a place to park overnight overnight will need to find other places," said O & # 39; Briant.

A Walmart representative said the company does not track how many stores allow recreational vehicles to be parked overnight or if the number has decreased in recent years. Recreational vehicle parking policies are subject to the discretion of the store manager.

Growing popularity

Recreational vehicle sales and rentals are increasing as people look for ways to travel the country and enjoy the outdoors during the pandemic. Forty-six million Americans plan to take an RV trip in the next 12 months, according to the RV Industry Association. Many distributors have reported record sales in May and June, according to the trade group.

Recreational vehicle parking in Walmart lots is generally permitted 24 hours. Walmart says on its website that it "values ​​RV travelers and considers them among our best customers."

Most RV parks and camps charge a nightly fee, and Walmart lots attract travelers looking to save money. Cookie barrel ( CBRL ) , Lowe & # 39; s ( LOW ) and Cabela & # 39; s are also popular stores for overnight parking, but Walmart's store count overshadows all three chains.

Walmart lots attract an eclectic mix of travelers. Some go cross-country and seek a good night's rest before visiting a national park, RV enthusiasts say. Others cannot afford a house and live on their motor homes. People often end up in Walmart lots if they can't find a reservation at a local camp.

While no one knows exactly why the O & # 39; Briant data shows a drop in the percentage of Walmart stores that allow RV parking, RVers have theories. Some of them boil down to the label.

People tracking the industry say part of the reason more Walmarts are restricting overnight stays is because local ordinances have been issued in recent years that prohibit overnight parking of RVs in business parking lots in places like Branson, Missouri, Sherwood, Oregon and Mountain View City, California.

Some of these restrictions are because recreational vehicle commuters leave trash in parking lots and dump wastewater from their toilets onto the pavement.

Overnight commuters and parking trackers like O & # 39; Briant also believe that more Walmart stores are restricting the practice as people increasingly use parking lots for camping over an extended period of time.

"People who treat it as a camp are ruining it for everyone else," said Mat Axelrod, 32, a member of a Facebook group called "Wal-Mart Boondocking and Camping." He stayed weekly at Walmart parking lots across the country after he quit his job in the music industry in 2018 and traveled across the country.

Axelrod said that rural stores "were always the most peaceful rooms and tend to have more respectful dinners" than Walmart lots in cities. "I've seen people pull out lawn chairs, an outdoor mat, chain lights and a grill," he said of parking in urban locations.

RVer Joe Russo, 40, said he and his wife Kait, who have published books about their RV trips and blog, have "seen set-up camps and even RVs that no longer seemed worthy on the road" in the Walmart lots you visited.

Five years ago, he quit his job in product development alongside Kait, who was in marketing, to travel across the country in his RV and started parking in Walmart lots overnight for his convenience. His favorite was in Hurricane, Utah.

"The store manager was very nice when we went to ask if we could park overnight," he said, adding that they celebrated by buying a lot of snacks.

But being able to park at Walmart is no longer a fact.

"We have seen a change in recent years in which more and more Walmarts are no longer allowing overnight parking for RVers," said Russo.

That left him feeling grateful for his options.

"We are very grateful to the Walmarts who still allow overnight parking … It's nice to stop at the end of a long day of driving, walk, grab a bite to eat, rent a Redbox DVD, or just randomly pick up items that we need, "he said. (Redbox is a movie rental service, and many Walmart stores have kiosks where customers can pick up movies.)

The decision on whether to allow overnight parking rests with the manager at each store, so if a specific store is seeing a sustained problem with trash or debris "it is plausible that they will evaluate the decision at their location," said a Walmart spokesperson. . "But this is not a problem that has gotten to the point of restricting overnight chain-wide parking for recreational vehicle travelers."

The spokesperson added: "Overall, this is a convenient option for many of our customers to take advantage of while traveling."

& # 39; More cunning & # 39; about parking

Some recreational vehicle travelers also believe that concerns that the lots are attracting homeless people living outside of their recreational vehicles have led to more parking restrictions. In Salem, Oregon, which has a growing population of homeless people, Walmart stores have banned recreational vehicle overnight parking, according to the local newspaper.

Sharon Shea, 76, who recounted her motorhome trip across the country from 2013 to 2016 in her book "Three Years in a Walmart Parking Lot," said she is concerned about the impact of more Walmart stores restricting overnight vehicle parking. recreational, especially for those who cannot afford to stay in the camps.

The Walmart spokesman said concerns about homelessness "could inform a store-level decision, but it has not been the basis for a major change in policy."

Shea told CNN Business in an email that she fondly remembers her memories in the parking lots. "I liked the ability to be social if I left the trailer and the privacy if I was isolated." She would use Walmart's WiFi to go to YouTube and watch documentaries on world history and politics.

Shea said she often made new friends who appreciated her quirks. "I enjoyed meeting people and had frequent conversations about my Schipperke dogs," he said. "They didn't hesitate to comment on the dogs or my hair color (from purple to blue), indicating that I was 'one of them' and approachable."

With fewer Walmarts to park, thousands of RVers will have to find new places, he said. Some "will leave that lifestyle behind," he said. "Others will get smarter about where they park."

She expects more RVers to stay in casino parking lots and on Airbnbs or apps that offer ticket rentals. This can be cheaper than spending the night in a trailer park.