Walt Disney World announces dates for when it will reopen

the Coronavirus COVID-19 Basically, it has had a drastic impact on all businesses around the world, as home stay requests keep consumers trapped inside their homes and emerge only for essential goods. In early March, Disney joined the ranks of companies forced to shut things down, choosing to shut down their popular theme parks around the world in a bid to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

Following the limited reopening of Universal Orlando Resort on June 5, Disney world has announced that it also intends to reopen soon. The company revealed its plans to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force this morning, claiming that the goal is to reopen its Orlando parks beginning July 11. Both Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will open that day, although Epcot and Hollywood Studios will wait a few more days until July 15. The task force voted unanimously in favor of Disney's proposal, so it is almost guaranteed that the company will go ahead.

Meanwhile, other major theme parks and similar businesses have announced their own reopening dates: Six Flags will open its first park to the public on June 5, while Sea World will resume its activities on June 11. Since Disney parks are considerably larger and more expansive, it's clear that their later opening date is likely the result of more time needed to plan and prepare.

COVID-19 has now infected more than 5.6 million people worldwide and has reached a staggering 351,000 deaths. The United States remains the epicenter of the virus with 1.72 million cases and just over 100,000 deaths, but it has not stopped many governors from reopening their economies and significantly relaxing on orders to stay home. It has not yet been seen how tourist places like Disney world They will do well when they begin to resume their businesses, but hopefully the choice to welcome people again does not result in an increase in cases of the virus.