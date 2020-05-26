Walt Disney World may reopen with less than 30% capacity

While Disney + subscriber numbers have gotten a boost from COVID-19 locks, the Walt disney company It faces a slender 2020. Summer blockbusters have been delayed until later in the year, ongoing productions are on indefinite hiatus, and marketing sales are very low. But one of the hardest hit areas has been Disney theme parks, which have been closed in the United States since mid-March.

There are some signs that the parks are planning to reopen, but the experience of visiting them could be very different. At least, that's according to Amanda Dukes of WESH, who has been monitoring the reopening plans. Last week, he posted that Disney was currently working on a plan to present to the Florida Economic Recovery Task Force. That seems to be confirmed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who said:

“Disney has given an indication that next week, they will present their plans, and once they do, we will schedule it for a full briefing before our Economic Recovery Task Force as well. So right now, it's an indefinite date or time, but we hope to see that sometime next week. "

An important aspect is that park attendance will be restricted to 20-30% of capacity. The main reason for this would be to maintain social distance within the park and to help with cleanup, as queues, walks and restaurants are critical points of transmission. This will inevitably affect the atmosphere of the park and I imagine that some of the larger public attractions designed for large crowds will shrink or remain closed.

However, Disney expects lower overall attendance for quite some time, as audiences will remain nervous about the broadcast and more cautious about money for a while, so you may also see this as a way to avoid headlines about empty parks. .

The flip side is that if you have been postponed visiting Disney Park for fear of giant tails and screaming crowds, this short window could be the perfect opportunity to experience the most magical, most peaceful place on Earth. On top of that, most analysts expect huge discounts on ticketing as they try to regain some momentum.

It is not yet known when the reopening will occur, but we could have a long wait.