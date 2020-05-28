Walt Disney World reveals plans to reopen parks

A week after Universal Orlando Resort presented its plans for a gradual reopening to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force, Walt Disney World followed in the footsteps of its competition and presented its plans to reopen its Magic Kingdom, Disney Animal Kingdom, Epcott and Disney Hollywood Studios. in July, according to the deadline.

Jim MacPhee, senior vice president of operations at Walt Disney World Resort, revealed a proposed timeline to the task force with proposed plans to open the two kingdoms on Saturday, July 11 and the last two attractions on Wednesday, July 15, considering the date. previous. a private opening, while the latter is a more public matter.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings was cautious but optimistic at this week's Task Force meeting, after reporting Tuesday that the county had a relatively low coronavirus rate of 2.8 percent, although that represents half of the reported case numbers in the southern state.

"Some 320 people are still active with the virus in the community, and others are probably asymptomatic but also positive."Demings said."The virus is still alive in our community. As we reopen we must balance security concerns. This is a battle between what is dirty and what is clean. Certainly, as we reopen businesses, the work of this task force is to reopen cleanly and safely."

The strategy proposed by Disney, which MacPhee says will focus on "education, communication and commitment" It will feature temperature controls for both guests and staff, the application of face masks and social distancing, numerous handwashing stations throughout the park and behind the scenes, and a use of Plexiglass barriers in retail, food and beverage stores. . The capacity of the park's attractions, restaurants, retail stores, and transportation will also be reduced, while fireworks, character encounters, and other events that tend to create crowds will be temporarily suspended.

Theme parks around the world were closed in late January and mid-March due to the global pandemic, with the reopening of Shanghai Disneyland on May 11, with similar security measures to restore business and at the same time prevent a new one. spread of the virus. Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando opened their shopping and restaurant areas, Disney Springs and CityWalk, to the public last week, with the latter park announcing a few days later that it planned to reopen its park in tiered waves in June.

ComingSoon.net recommends that all readers adhere to CDC guidelines and remain as isolated as possible during this urgent time.

