Wanda Sykes calls on whites to 'step up' to stop racism







Subtitling "#blacklivesmatter I've been drinking … but that's when the truth comes," Sykes addressed his feelings almost. 14 minute video on nationwide protests against police brutality, following the arrest and death of George Floyd. All four officers who arrested Floyd were fired, and one was charged with murder and manslaughter, after the video of Floyd's arrest sparked protests.

"I'm tired … It's been a lot," Sykes said.

"Here's the thing, I'm tired. I'm exhausted. And I appreciate them, but I'm tired of receiving text messages from my white friends who say 'thinking of you, listen to you, love you', that's great. and I appreciate it, … I'm not ruling them out at all, but … it's kind of empty, "Sykes said, adding:" You can't leave that and then go on with your life and feel good about yourself. "

She continued: "This is what it is. There was slavery, the Civil War, the north won the Civil War, and this is your part too. We know all about the racists and white supremacists who are on the south side, but where is it, all but where are all the heroes, where are all the people who were on the north side, who are all the people who won, where are you?

The comedian and actress said she is fed up with people talking a great game about racial equality, but doing nothing to endorse it. "For me … we have, we have marched, I will tell you right now, I am not marching. I am not marching I am not marching … You can't ask us to fix something where we are the victims .. It is not our problem … I am the victim, you are the problem, "he said. "I can't see my … proud, black, beautiful young people out there, risking their lives and trying and spraying pepper. No, you have to solve your problem, you are the abuser." He called the current state of affairs in the United States "Civil War, Part Two" and added: "You all must … step up." "White people have to solve their problem … we are not the problem, we are the victims," ​​he explained. "After the Civil War you didn't clean the house." "The only way racism will stop is when whites tell whites to stop being racists," Sykes said. "I need you all on the front line."









