WandaVision Will Reportedly Resume Filming In July

Marvel Studios will reportedly resume production in WandaVision in July. Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is filled with exciting sequels and new potential movie franchises, but it will also be when the MCU moves to the small screen with Disney +. After multiple freely connected Marvel shows on ABC, Netflix, Hulu and Freeform, Disney's streaming service will host a variety of shows that will tie directly into the movies. The falcon and the winter soldier It's still slated to be the first MCU Disney + show, but WandaVision It is scheduled to arrive a few months later.

After Disney moved the launch of WandaVision Until December 2020, the series struggled when the coronavirus shut down Hollywood productions worldwide. The work stoppage came as the show, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Scarlet Witch and Vision, was believed to be nearing the end of filming. A closing party was held in early March, but reports indicate that there is still work to be done. After months go by without a clear sign of when WandaVision could be completed, now we can know when filming will continue.

It has been revealed that Paul Bettany had to cancel an appearance at the Tampa Bay Comic Convention, which is scheduled to take place on July 10-12. In the news announcement on TBCC's Facebook page, the scam revealed that Bettany's representatives gave them the news because it will conflict with when filming must resume. WandaVision. Marvel does not confirm this news, but now it seems WandaVision It will be in production in mid-July.

Yes WandaVision Production restarts in July, marking a four-month break for the cast and crew. It is not yet known what impact this will have on the series' release schedule, as Disney and Marvel have already moved it since the original 2021 release. Depending on how many weeks remain of filming, WandaVision It could potentially be ready to hit Disney + in December as planned. This likely requires post-production work to have continued virtually during the coronavirus, which is not confirmed to have happened. But it may not be necessary to stick to the December 2020 release after the Phase 4 movies were delayed multiple times, including Strange Doctor in the Madness Multiverse (which WandaVision helps set up) be delayed almost a full year.

Now that Hollywood has begun to outline guidelines on how productions can resume after the coronavirus, WandaVision It is likely to be one of the many shows or movies to return in July. As for the MCU, there are no signs of when other paused Phase 4 projects will resume, but WandaVisionThe potential beginning of July is at least a starting point. The falcon and the winter soldier He still has weeks of filming to do, making it hard to imagine the current August release sticking. Meanwhile, Disney + Loki the show could continue filming this summer as well, while the rest of the production in Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings and shoot again for Eternal could be scheduled soon The possibility of WandaVision Resuming production in July would indicate that Marvel is beginning to solidify its plans, so we hope that more information will be revealed soon.

