One of the ongoing trends in mobile commerce is marketplace applications businesses use to sell their goods and services. Both clients and businesses enjoy its benefits, such as branded and personalized packaging, specialty service, credibility and many more.

Once you want to build a marketplace app, you certainly should walk through this article paragraph by paragraph to avoid the most common mistakes the others make.

What is a marketplace?

Any marketplace is a platform that allows sellers to connect with their potential buyers. There are classic marketplaces (one seller, many clients) and multi-vendor marketplaces (many sellers, many clients). Where a classic marketplace fits for small businesses and works as a shop, there a multi-vendor marketplace serves as a mall gallery that is a home for a bunch of branded stores.

In contrast to a real life mall, in a marketplace app, there is no need to travel to the outskirts of your city and spend hours walking along neon lights dreaming about a fast food meal from the mall’s restaurant. Users can easily search through goods and services to pick and choose what they do need!

As the clients do not spend much time on their fruitful search, you can both save their time for shopping and draw attention to your marketplace app’s brand.

Is it easy or difficult to build a marketplace app?

Short answer is: both. The more trained your development unit is, the easier the workflow. It does not matter, however, that you can just hire a number of staff members and in a week you get a fully functional marketplace app!

Firstly, you are supposed to decide what sort of marketplace you want to get. Two most critical sets of the key factors are audience and merchandize. Let us take a look at both.

By audience

There are 3 types:

P2P or peer-to-peer – clients want to purchase certain goods;

B2C or business-to-customer – retailers connected with their customers;

B2B or business-to-business – Services and goods are being transferred between two companies.

By merchandize

Goods – Amazon is among the examples of this type. Their clients can purchase physical goods;

Services – customers buy services (taxi, train tickets, etc). Booking.com is one of them;

Hybrid – both goods and services are available. Check OLX for it.

Besides this, there are lots of factors that need to be taken into consideration. Examine a guide on how to build a marketplace app to look at them closer.

Must-have features

There are at least 8 must-have features every successful marketplace has.

Support for a wide range of devices

A perfect marketplace app should not be developed for just one smartphone model – this strategy is just wrong. Such an app is not something to be unique and one of its kind. As your client may be of any level of income, you should be ready for older phones and custom firmwares. So, develop at least an Android and an iOS version.

Navigation

A good marketplace app is not a web 1.0 product. It has simple but functional design and convenient navigation. Your clients should not spend hours trying to find the basket. The other way is to hire many support engineers, but it will cost you a lot.

Secure payments

Data loss is an ongoing nightmare for many internet users these days. Your marketplace app definitely must be a place where the clients’ data is kept firmly. Otherwise, leaks may cause troubles both for you, sellers and clients.

Swift Checkout

No one wants to waste time paying for goods once he or she has already made the choice and wants to get their goods. Marketplace apps that have slow and multistep checkout fail fast. Nothing strange: people are there to buy goods, but not to study how to buy goods properly.

Social logins

Everyone hates the sign up process. These endless emails and push notifications plus new passwords can turn signing up into digital hell, literally. To log in with your existing social network ID instead is much easier.

Reviews

It is difficult to find a marketplace app not using a rating system. Reviews convince clients to buy a good or a service or vice versa. There are no popular marketplace apps without a rating system – clients just do not trust it when there are no stars and reviews around.

Order tracking

Nobody wants to lose the goods he or she bought in your marketplace app. To make your clients sure everything is okay, order tracking is a must-have feature.

Coupons

People love discounts, even if it is just 3%. Additionally, your app would be listed on sites collecting data about ongoing sales.

Pros and cons of marketplace apps for your business

There are many more pros, but several cons also need to be mentioned.

Pros

Different types of customers

Both classic and multi-vendor marketplace can attract many customers, but a multi-vendor one can get attention from a more diverse group of people. In other words, if with a classic marketplace app the client comes for a good of a certain brand, the visitors of a multi-vendor marketplace app are here both for goods and the app itself.

Equal market access

The environment in a multi-vendor app is competitive, so a small brand has as equal opportunity to sell goods as a bigger one has.

New markets

No matter how far the customer lives from the seller. With a marketplace app, goods could be sent (and services can be provided) all around the globe.

Marketing

Goods and services do not have to be promoted, as they are listed in the app’s catalog. This way, businesses can save budgets.

Shipping

Either the platform or a shipping company can provide free or cheap shipping of goods even if the client lives miles away from the store’s storage.

Cons

Commission

With a multi-vendor marketplace app, a part of the revenue the buyer pays goes to the platform. This commission is not paid when a business runs its own online store.

Control

Businesses cannot sell goods and services for the prices they would like to, once they are parts of multi-vendor marketplaces. The platform is the one who decides what prices are implemented, instead.