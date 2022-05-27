Of all the joints, the knee is the most common one that develops arthritis and significantly impacts human life. Although knee replacement is an option for treating the issue, most individuals avoid this because of the surgery involved. You have to suddenly stop those activities you once participated in and enjoyed because they will become difficult for you, owing to arthritis pain. So if you are enduring problems resulting from arthritis in the knees and do not want surgery, there are a few options that you may explore. Of all these options, regenerative medication is the best known and most popular opportunity gaining significance in the medical world. Remember that it amalgamates different therapies with minimum risk and maximum effect.

Physical therapy

Strengthening and stretching the muscles in the hamstrings can reduce stress from the knees and help maintain better body posture and joints. It reduces your pain and ensures that you get back to ordinary life. If you go to your medical practitioner, they will recommend physical therapy if you are experiencing an arthritis issue. However, it would help if you asked your physician about the option.

Anti-inflammatory medication

Anti-inflammatory medication is another frequently prescribed option by physicians for people who have arthritis. The medication reduces swelling in affected areas and reduces the pain that you experience from arthritis and other chronic problems.

Ice

If you want relief from the pain from strenuous physical activity, icing the knees can be a short-term option. You will experience less stiffness and pain in the joints. You cannot apply ice repeatedly, although it is a simple remedy and easily accessible. Remember that regular icing may develop cold and cough, and you will have the next set of problems.

Injections

If you feel that the above remedies do not improve your discomfort and pain, the next option is injection. There are two categories of injections for treating arthritis and other related problems.

Steroid injections provide effective and fast results that last for four weeks. Thus, you have to go for an additional infusion every month.

Anti-inflammatory injection

These injections combine natural lubricants, an anti-inflammatory agent, and hyaluronic acid. These require time to start the work, but once they get settled, they are effective, and the results will last for more than six months.

PRP therapy

The next type of injection that has become a popular option in the medical world is PRP therapy. Platelet-rich plasma therapy involves a set of injections to treat joints. After taking the platelets from the blood, they get spun in a centrifuge to separate them into different elements. It gets injected into specific parts of the body, for example, the knees. The method is effective for treating severe chronic pain and arthritis.

Hence, you don’t have to go for knee replacement or other surgeries if you opt for regenerative medication. If you have severe pain cases, it is one of the best options for you.