Ware State Prison: South Georgia prison in closure after 2 employees and 3 inmates were injured

The so-called riot at Ware State Prison in Waycross, Georgia, is being investigated by the GDC, spokeswoman Joan Heath said in a statement Sunday.

"The cause of the disturbance is unknown at this time," he said.

The two staff members and three inmates suffered "minor, non-life-threatening injuries," according to Heath's statement.

The incident initially occurred around 10:45 p.m. ET on Saturday night, he said. The prison was later closed around 1 a.m. Officers used "non-lethal ammunition, and the incident was brought under control," Heath said.