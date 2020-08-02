Ware State Prison: South Georgia prison in closure after 2 employees and 3 inmates were injured

"The cause of the disturbance is unknown at this time," he said.
The two staff members and three inmates suffered "minor, non-life-threatening injuries," according to Heath's statement.
The incident initially occurred around 10:45 p.m. ET on Saturday night, he said. The prison was later closed around 1 a.m. Officers used "non-lethal ammunition, and the incident was brought under control," Heath said.
Officers from the Waycross Police Department also responded to the incident and helped maintain the prison perimeter, the police department said.
In addition, a golf cart caught fire and several windows were broken, according to the GDC, "but no major damage to the facility has been reported."
Ware State Prison is a men's facility and has a capacity of 1,546, according to the GDC website.