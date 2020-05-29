Warner Bros. and DC reportedly plan upcoming Harley Quinn movie with Margot Robbie – Newsdio

DC Birds of prey It received a lot of mixed reactions, and while the movie didn't make as much money as some of the other DC movies, Warner Bros. isn't done with Harley Quinn yet. She is ready to appear on James Gunn’S The suicide squad, and now, according to DCEU Mythic, the studio has started to discuss and plan the next film project for her. The site says:

By speaking to multiple sources today, I have learned that Warner has started very early conversations and discussions about what Harley's next big screen project will be. Exactly what the project is exactly unknown yet, though I'm sure fans are crossing their fingers over the Gotham City sirens.

We know Margot Robbie he's been very interested in bringing Poison Ivy to the next movie, so a movie like Gotham City Mermaids it would certainly make sense. Robbie previously said:

"I've been promoting a Poison Ivy reunion for a long time … Because obviously Ivy and Harley have an incredible relationship, so I'd love to explore that."

I just hope they do what they do with this next movie, whatever stories they tell, bring in a talented creative team to do it. I just want to finally see Harley Quinn get the live action movie she deserves. It will be interesting to see how James Gunn handles the character in The suicide squad. If anyone will understand the character well, I think it's him.

What would you like to see in another Harley Quinn movie?