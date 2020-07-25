Warner Bros. Sets Tentative Restart Date For Vancouver-Based Shows

There is good news for fans of "Riverdale "," The Flash " and "Superman and Lois.

In an exclusive interview with Deadline, Warner Brothers has confirmed that they are tentatively looking in late August to resume filming these shows in Vancouver.

Actors would have to arrive two weeks before filming, during which they would isolate themselves as required by law in British Columbia, Deadline said.

"The dates reflect when the actors would have to arrive in Vancouver for a two-week self-isolation required by British Columbia, the province of which Vancouver is part. Filming will begin after the end of the quarantine period, ”says a source from Deadline.

The cast and crew of the hit Warner Brothers series Supernatural They have reportedly already started arriving in Vancouver to wrap up filming for the last three episodes of the series.

Hollywood unions and guilds launched their production security demands in June, but a standards deal is still being negotiated with the studios, Deadline said.

Once there is a deal, a few other Vancouver-based series, including ABC's A Million Little Things, could start production in August, Deadline said, and even more shows would join them there in September.