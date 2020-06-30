WarnerMedia plans to sell CNN Center







The announcement is a great internal fit, but nothing will change immediately.

Pascal Desroches, chief financial officer of WarnerMedia, which is comprised of CNN and other brands like HBO and Warner Bros, said the company is prioritizing Techwood, another property it owns in Atlanta.

"Following the sale of the CNN Center, we plan to centralize the majority of our employees on the Techwood campus," Desroches wrote in an internal memo. "This process will take several years, so we do not expect any immediate change for the employees who work at the CNN Center."

It will be a kind of homecoming, as CNN was founded in 1980 in a former country club on Techwood Drive.