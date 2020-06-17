Warrants issued in the Rayshard Brooks case

CNN

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said the Republican police reform plan is inadequate.

"We don't need a study on strangulation. We don't need a study on no-touch orders … We know what to do," Pelosi told CNN's Brianna Keilar.

"We don't need a toothless bill, we must take action that is real," he said.

There are key differences between Republican and Democrat legislative proposals.

The Republican plan has an important emphasis on incentivizing states to take action and does not include a total ban on bottlenecks.

Senator Tim Scott, the main architect behind the Republican proposal, she said to CNN's Wolf Blitzer that he does not believe that "the federal government really cannot take the position that we are telling each local law enforcement department what it can and cannot do."

The Democratic plan, by contrast, has a strong emphasis on setting national standards, such as mandates for uniformed federal officials to use body cameras and prohibit strangulation.

"As mentioned in our legislation, we have strong provisions that prohibit bottlenecks, that prohibit racial profiling, prohibit no-touch orders, that have actual data collection that is accessible and transparent from department to department," Pelosi said. .