Warren Asks DOD IG to Investigate Tactics Used for Visit to Trump Church

Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Asked the Defense Department inspector general to investigate any military involvement in crowd dispersal tactics during protests over the death of George Floyd.

In a letter to Acting Inspector General Sean O & # 39; Donnell, Warren specifically mentioned reports that police used tear gas and rubber bullets against peaceful protesters on Monday. President Trump could walk to Episcopal Church of San Juan in Lafayette Park, which was burned down by rioters, for a photo shoot.

The Trump campaign denied reports that tear gas was used against protesters. The statement said, "We now know through the US Park Police that neither they nor any of their law enforcement partners used tear gas to quell the escalating violence. We also know that the police discovered hiding places for Weapons like glass bottles, baseball bats, and metal poles hidden nearby, which are in fact strange items to have on hand for a 'peaceful' protest. "

Warren, like other Democrats, referred to the tactics as an "" ambush "of US citizens protesting the murder of [George] Floyd", alleging it was done to allow Trump "to participate in a blatant political photo opportunity" .

He also mentioned a call Trump made to several governors in which he said he wished there was an "occupying force" in major cities and in a speech to the nation this week he warned that he would send "thousands and thousands" of soldiers to stifle DC protests

"The President further said that he put General Milley & # 39; in charge & # 39 ;, despite the fact that as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff he has no operational authority and is not in the formal chain of command," Warren, who serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, wrote

THE PARK POLICE DEMAND CLEANING ACTIONS OF THE PROTESTORS NEAR THE WHITE HOUSE, SAYS "TEAR GAS WAS NOT USED"

the United States Park Police Denied any tear gas was used to clear the protesters. The USPP said it took steps "to reduce the ongoing violence", rejecting claims that the protest was completely peaceful.

"At approximately 6:33 pm, violent protesters on H Street NW began firing projectiles that included bricks, frozen water bottles, and caustic liquids," the USPP said in a statement. Protesters also climbed into a historic building at the northern end of Lafayette Park that was destroyed by a fire a few days earlier. Intelligence had revealed calls for violence against the police, and officers found hiding places for glass bottles, baseball bats, and metal posts hidden along the street. "

Still, park police acknowledged the use of smoke cans and peppercorns on protesters.

"As many of the protesters became more combative, continued to drop projectiles, and attempted to grab officers' weapons, officers employed the use of smoke cans and peppercorns when protesters dispersed from the area," the statement said. .

White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement: "The perimeter was expanded to help enforce the 7:00 pm curfew in the same area where protesters attempted to burn down one of the most historic churches from our nation the night before. Protesters received three warnings. " by the United States Park Police. "

Several reporters in the crowd said they did not listen to the warnings.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who participated in the photoshoot, said the president gave him no advance notice, according to TThe Hill.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump walked from the White House to church after it was reported that he was driven to a White House bunker On Friday, protesters pushed police barricades and threw stones at police.

Fox News' Andrew O & # 39; Reilly contributed to this report.