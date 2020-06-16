Warren helps Biden raise a record $ 6 million during fundraising

Joe Biden raised a record amount at a virtual fundraiser on Monday night with the help of former Democratic presidential primary rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The Biden campaign said the former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential candidate raised $ 6 million from 620 donors who attended the online fundraiser. That is the biggest tour to date for the Victoria Biden Fund, the joint fundraising operation jointly established by the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee in late April.

Biden praised Warren and added, “Thank you for asking your friends to help me. He is the largest fundraiser we have ever had. And all thanks to you. Thank you."

The event was hosted by Warren as well as retired software entrepreneur Paul Egerman and board member of the National Center for Learning Disabilities Shanti Fry.

Shortly after the conclusion of Monday's fundraiser, the campaign announced that Biden will join his boss for eight years, former President Obama, for a virtual fundraiser next week. The June 23 event is Obama's debut fundraiser for his former vice president and will target small dollar donors.

"Add any amount to attend our grassroots fundraising, ”says the invitation.

Biden's event with Warren addressed top dollar donors, with tickets ranging from a minimum of $ 250 to $ 100,000.

The Biden-Warren fundraising event occurred when the Massachusetts progressive champion is considered one of the contenders to be the former vice president's running mate. And it came three days after a large group of more than 100 progressive activists and celebrities, including Jane Fonda, sent a letter to Biden urging him to choose Warren as his choice for the 2020 Democratic Party vice presidential candidate.

Biden, noting Warren's record and his "intrepid work" tackling Wall Street and pushing pro-worker policies, highlighted his shared goal of "building a stronger and more resilient middle class."

He continued: “Senator Warren [and] agreed that Wall Street did not build this country. It is the cause of our time to build a stronger and more resilient middle class, and this time attracting everyone, not leaving people behind. ”

"We believe in facing abuse of power," he emphasized.

Warren is far from the first former 2020 Democratic presidential nominee rival to have partnered with Biden to make big bucks since he became the party's alleged presidential candidate. Senators Kamala Harris of California, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Cory Booker of New Jersey and former Mayor of South Bend, Ind., Pete Buttigieg, have been hosting fundraisers with Biden for the past two months.

The efforts of these former White House hopefuls have helped Biden fill his campaign coffers. Biden announced Monday and his campaign and the Democratic National Committee together raised $ 80.8 million in May.

But Warren is a different case, in that he repeatedly rejected high-dollar fundraisers with wealthy donors during his White House offer.

The senator conducted high-dollar fundraisers during her 2018 Senate reelection campaign. However, along with her 2020 populist colleague and rival, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, she avoided them in early 2019 shortly after launching her campaign. for the Democratic presidential nomination. While Sanders has sent fundraising emails along with the Democratic National Committee on Biden's behalf, he has not partnered to organize a virtual fundraiser with the former vice president.

During his bid for the White House, Warren criticized rivals who held major dollar fundraising events.

After Biden brought in $ 6.3 million the day he announced his candidacy in April last year, with part of the proceeds coming from a fundraiser at the home of a Comcast executive, Warren criticized him for attending a "Elegant Private Fundraiser".

And the "wine cave" became part of the vernacular campaign last December after Warren, during a primetime prime-time debate, attacked Buttigieg for conducting a fundraiser at a lavish wine cave in a vineyard in the Napa Valley in California.

President Trump's reelection campaign, noting that Warren as early as March criticized Biden as a "member of Washington," targeted both the senator and the former vice president.

Calling Warren a "hypocrite" who "sold himself to the DNC establishment," Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted that the senator "once said that Biden is too knowledgeable about Washington to change anything in the swamp. Warren has been sold, but it is still true. "

