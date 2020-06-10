Warren Moon: Tom Brady & # 39; is not the same quarterback who was 3 or 4 years ago & # 39;

Houston Oilers Hall of Fame member Warren Moon was one of the few players in the quarterback position to be successful on the soccer field after his 40th birthday. As a member of the Seattle Seahawks, he made the Pro Bowl at age 41.

During his last two seasons in the NFL, he spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs as backup, and eventually dropped out of the league at age 44. Father Time catches up with everyone, including Moon, and believes the same will happen with the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

"I can see, especially later in the season, and you can see this with Drew Brees and some of the other quarterbacks as well – their arms don't have the same pop at the end of the season that they had earlier in the year," Moon said. in Fox Sports 1's "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" "That has to do with his age, and that's something I started to see in my career when I grew up, that didn't have that same pop in my arm. A lot has to do with your legs because we've been fatigued throughout the season. "

Last year, in his last season with the New England Patriots, Brady threw for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions, but suffered some career lows in other individual statistics. His passer rating of 88.0 was in the 1980s for the first time since 2013, and his 253.6 yards per game were the lowest since 2010. Brady's 6.6 yards per attempt were the lowest of his career since 2002, and his 60.8 percent completion rate was its lowest since 2013.

Moon stated that he noted that Brady's arm strength has deteriorated in recent seasons, but that he plays in warm weather with wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and tight ends Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, Brady could definitely prove doubters like Moon wrong.

Even with a lack of arm strength, Moon still believes Brady will succeed in Tampa Bay.

"It is not a big deterioration where you cannot launch certain routes, but there will be times when later in the year you will see some of that take its place," Moon said. "He has great talent around him, which is great, and he doesn't have to do as much on that soccer team, which will be good for him at this stage of his career."

"So I still think he will succeed for those reasons, but he is not the same quarterback he was three or four years ago."