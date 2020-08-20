Contents
Elizabeth Warren subtly pays tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement
During her speech tonight during the Democratic National Convention, Sen. Elizabeth Warren paid tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement in a subtle and poignant way.
As the senator from Massachusetts discussed the importance of affordable health care, the letters “BLM” could be seen on a shelf over her left shoulder.
“We all need to be in the fight to get Joe and Kamala elected. And after November, we all need to stay in the fight to get big things done,” Warren said tonight. “We stay in the fight so that when our children and our grandchildren ask what we did during this dark chapter in our nation’s history. We will be able to look them squarely in the eye and say, we organized, we persisted, we changed America.”
More on Warren and race in America: In June, Warren had introduced an amendment calling on the Department of Defense to rename military bases named after Confederate soldiers.
It specifically called for the removal of names of Confederate leaders from all military assets —whether it’s a base, installation, facility, aircraft, ship, plane or type of equipment — within three years.
The plan was adopted behind closed doors by voice vote with the support of some Republicans, even as President Trump condemned any action to remove Confederate leaders’ names from military bases — and the White House vowed to veto any such legislative effort.
Solis: Biden and Harris have an economic plan “not only to recover what we lost but to improve upon it”
Former Secretary of Labor Hilda Solis touted Joe Biden’s economic policies when they worked together during the Obama administration and said the former vice president is the fighter that American workers need in the country now.
“My parents realized they had achieved their American dream because the daughter of two blue collar immigrants would make history and give voice to people just like them. American workers need a fighter now more than ever. And Joe Biden is that person, because he has done it before and I have seen it firsthand,” Solis said.
Solis said that because of President Trump’s “failures,” the country “must once again rescue a sinking economy.”
Solis, who was sworn in by Biden, stated she’s personally seen Biden work for Americans when he and President Obama, “extended overtime pay to more than four million workers” and “saved the automobile industry.” As for Kamala Harris, Solis touted that Harris “took on big banks and won” when people in California “lost their homes.”
She laid out the Biden and Harris’ economic plan, saying that it would not only help the country “not only to recover what we lost but to improve upon it.”
“That is why Joe Biden and Kamala Harris actually have a plan. Not only to recover what we lost but to improve upon it. To build back better. Creating 5 million good union jobs by bringing back supply chains to America. That is building back better. Creating millions of jobs by investing in clean energy. That is building back better. And making sure that working families can afford childcare. That is how we build back better,” Solis said.
Watch:
Pelosi: McConnell and Trump are partners in blocking popular policies
From CNN’s Gregory Krieg
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi used her speech on Wednesday to tie Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is up for reelection in Kentucky, to President Donald Trump – and cast them as twin bulwarks against popular legislation, like lowering prescription drug prices.
“We have sent the Senate bills to protect our dreamers, LGBTQ equality, to prevent gun violence, and to preserve our planet for future generations, and even more,” Pelosi said. “All of this is possible for America. Who is standing in the way? Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump.”
Pelosi also made an argument, and distinction, that has largely gone unspoken during the convention’s first two nights: that Trump’s rhetoric and personal behavior are inextricable from the Republican political agenda.
“As Speaker, I’ve seen firsthand Donald Trump’s disrespect for facts, for working families, and for women in particular — disrespect written into his policies toward our health and our rights, not just his conduct,” she said.
A historical figure in her own right, Pelosi touted the increasingly diverse makeup of the House Democratic majority and the record number of women in this Congress’ ranks.
“This month, as America marks the centennial of women finally winning the right to vote, we do so with 105 women in the House,” she said. “Proudly, 90 are Democrats.”
Watch:
Clinton offers cautionary tale against “woulda coulda shoulda” election
From CNN’s Dan Merica
Hillary Clinton, the only other Democrat to run against Donald Trump, urged voters not to take the President’s political standing for granted this year, warning that November cannot be a “woulda coulda shoulda” election.
Clinton’s speech was both a reflection on her bid four years ago, where she unexpectedly lost, in part, because some Democrats sat out the race, and an indictment on Trump, a man she described as ill-equipped to be President.
“Don’t forget: Joe and Kamala can win 3 million more votes and still lose. Take it from me,” Clinton said. “We need numbers so overwhelming Trump can’t sneak or steal his way to victory.”
Clinton added:
“For four years, people have said to me, “I didn’t realize how dangerous he was.” “I wish I could go back and do it over.” Or worst, “I should have voted.” Look, this can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election.”
When Clinton conceded the 2016 election, she said Democrats owed Trump the chance to prove he could grow into the presidency.
On Wednesday, however, Clinton reiterated what she has said repeatedly over the last four years: That hasn’t happened.
“I wish Donald Trump had been a better president,” Clinton said. “Because America needs a better president than this.”
Clinton also said that Kamala Harris would face he same “slings and arrows” she did as a woman running, but that Harris “can handle them all.”
“This is the team to pull our nation back from the brink,” she said.
Clinton also devoted much of her speech to heralding the humanity behind both Biden and Harris, including telling a story about Tyrone Gayle, a Democratic operative who worked or both Clinton and Harris before he died in 2018.“
When her press secretary Tyrone Gayle was dying of cancer, she dropped everything to be with him,” Clinton said. “Because that’s who she is.”
Of Biden, Clinton remembered the vice president calling when her mother died and how Biden handled Beau Biden’s death in 2015.
Watch:
“You tore our world apart”: Daughter whose mother was deported pens scathing letter to Trump
From CNN’s Josiah Ryan
A daughter whose mother was deported under the Trump administration in 2018, read aloud an emotional letter she wrote President Trump, saying that her father, who is a Marine Corps veteran who voted for him in 2016, would not do do so again.
In the video, played as a part of tonight’s virtual DNC programming, Estela Juarez described her mother, Alejandra Juarez, as her “best friend,” saying she “worked hard and paid taxes and the Obama administration said she could stay.”
She writes that her father actually supported Trump in the 2016 election, believing that because of his vocal support for the military, he would protect their family.
“My dad thought you would protect military families so he voted for you in 2016, Mr. President,” she read. “He says he won’t vote for you again after what you did to our family.”
“Instead of protecting us you tore our world apart,” she read.
“We need a President who will bring people together, not tear them apart,” Estela Juarez said.
Dreamer: We need a leader that will “commit to keeping families together”
In a section of tonight’s programming focused on immigration, Silvia Sanchez, an undocumented immigrant in North Carolina, shared her story alongside daughters Jessica, who is a Dreamer, and Lucy, who is a US citizen.
Speaking in Spanish, Silvia said that she did what any mother would do to “save her daughter’s life” after her daughter Jessica was born without a fully developed spinal cord and the doctors in their town told them she would not be able to survive.
Silvia said she took her daughter and “traveled for days” to reach the border and then crossed the river.
“We came to America before I was one years old. She saved my life,” Jessica said of her mother.
Silvia said she had no choice but to come to the United States in search of a miracle. She said her family now works hard, contributes to their community and pays taxes in the country.
Jessica echoed her mother’s sentiment, saying her home is in the US and she qualifies for DACA, the Obama-era program that shields from the deportation of certain undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children. But, she said President Trump took her ability to apply for the program.
Jessica explained that because she does not have the right ID, she cannot get insurance through the exchange.
“I need health insurance, I deserve it, right?” Jessica said.
Jessica called on Americans to vote for a leader who “will fix the broken immigration system, and commit to keeping families together.”
“It breaks our hearts to see children separated from their families at the border. That’s wrong, those children need their parents,” Silvia said.
“On November 3rd, I will vote for my mother, my sister, and my daughters. I will vote for a future where all of our lives have dignity and respect,” Silvia’s daughter Lucy said.
“I’m voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the daughter of immigrants. Who are you going to vote for?” Lucy said in closing.
Watch:
Billie Eilish urges Americans to “vote like our lives and the world depend on it”
Singer Billie Eilish urged Americans to “vote like our lives and the world depend on it, because they do” before performing her new song “My future.”
She opened her remarks by criticizing President Trump, saying he is “destroying our country and everything we care about.”
“We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and Covid, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality. That starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake,” she said.
The Los Angeles native continued: “Someone who’s building a team that shares our values. It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden.”
“Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it, because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves. Please register, please vote.”
Watch:
New Mexico governor stresses need to focus on climate, touts Biden’s plans
From CNN’s Dan Merica
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham delivered the convention’s primary speech on climate change, slamming the Trump administration for eliminating climate regulations and touting Joe Biden’s climate plans.
Standing in a field of solar panels on Wednesday night, the New Mexico governor said, “We know time is running out to save our planet. We have the chance this November to end two existential crises: The Trump presidency and the environmental annihilation he represents.”
Lujan Grisham, who interviewed to be Biden’s running mate, said the former vice president would rejoin the Paris climate agreement if he is elected president and “invest in clean energy jobs.”
“The choice is clear,” she said. “The choice is Joe Biden.”
Watch:
Giffords relates personal recovery to the country: “I have not lost my voice”
From CNN’s Dan Merica
Former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot and wounded when a gunman opened fire on one of her events in 2011, touted the needs for resilience and strength in a powerful speech Wednesday night at the Democratic National Convention.
Giffords, who was shot in the head during the deadly attack, says that she while she “known the darkest of days,” she chose to respond with “grit and determination.”
“I put one foot in front of the other. I found one word and then I found another. My recovery is a daily fight but fighting makes me stronger,” Giffords said.“Words once came easily, today I struggle to speak. But I have not lost my voice.”
Giffords has become a symbol for the Democratic fight for stricter gun laws, founding the organization Giffords in the wake of her shooting, an advocacy organization that pushes lawmakers to pass sweeping gun laws.
The former congresswoman then related her personal fight to the current state of the country and her support for Biden.
“America needs all of us to speak out, even when you have to fight to find the words. We are at a crossroads,” Giffords said. “We can let the shooting continue, or we can act. We can protect our families, our future. We can vote. We can be on the right side of history. We must elect Joe Biden. He was there for me, he’ll be there for you too. Join us in this fight.”
Giffords’ taped speech was introduced by a video on her life voiced by actress Regina King and featured video of the former congresswoman playing the French horn, something she did often before her shooting.
“It was an honor to help share Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords’ story of perseverance and courage as part of the Democratic National Convention,” King said in a statement. “Her determination to never stay silent, against all odds, should be inspiration to us all.”
Watch: