Netflix officially renewed the Warrior Nun series for a second season. Warrior Nun Season 2 will be released on Netflix.

This is a show on TV where two sisters have to fight demons. The Warrior Nun show was created from a comic book called Warrior Nun Areala. Let’s talk about the second season in detail.

What is the expected Warrior Nun Season 2 Release Date?

The date that the new Warrior Nun season will be released is not yet announced. It looks like it will happen soon, though. The second season of the Warrior Nun series is expected to come out in 2022.

Warrior Nun Season 2 Trailer:

No announcement has been made about the trailer of the second season of the series Warrior Nun. If we get any updates about it, we will add them here.

What Will Be The Plot Of ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2?

In the first season of the Warrior Nun series, Adriel chases Shannon. Vincent tries to stop him from hurting her and tells him that he is a servant. The season starts and frees the character and then reminds him that he cannot hold it himself.

Later, the episode and season end when Mary is attacked by people who are possessed by demons that she summoned. After Duretti was elected Pope, he is confronted by Mother Superion and she is concerned that the Order has tarnished his reputation.

Later, Michael comes to the portal. His pain is very bad and he needs to end it. But Dr. Salvius cannot follow him there because of Adriel and Ava’s conflict. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any news about the story for the second season of Warrior Nun, we will put it here. It looks like we will find out what happens in the first episode of Warrior Nun in the second series.

Ava wakes up in the morgue and finds out that she is given a new life. Her new life comes with a task that will be hard because it will involve fighting both good and bad people.

Season one had an open ending. Ava destroyed the remains of angel Adriel, who died after sacrificing his halo to save her.

Ava went to the tomb where Adriel was supposed to be dead. When she got there, she found out that he was alive!

It was found out that Adriel is a demon and he stole a halo to avoid getting captured. He pretended to be an angel and tried to get the knights from the temple to fight for him. Father Vincent was doing something else other than just being a priest. He was working for Adriel and had been tricking Ava forever.

The Order is a series about nuns. They are expected to react to the fact that it was founded on lies. It’s up to them now to stop Adriel and his evil plan.

What happened to JC and where did Michael go? We will learn this in season 2. We’re expecting season 2 to show us what happened. The showrunners already have everything planned out.

Speaking to Inverse, showrunner Simon Barry said: “We had many more story ideas when we finished Season 1. So we created a folder of things that we could do in Season 2. After finishing Season 1, we talked about what ideas were best.”

Warrior Nun Season 2 Cast:

Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith

Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice

Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent

Alba Baptista as Ava Silva

Toya Turner as Sister Mary – Shotgun Mary

Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius

Lope Haydn Evans as Michael Salvius

Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion

Emilio Sakraya as JC

Olivia Delcán as Sister Camila

Joaquim de Almeida as Cardinal Francisco Duretti

Peter de Jersey as Kristian Schaefer

Guiomar Alonso as Areala de Cordoue

William Miller as Adriel

Melina Matthews as Sister Shannon Masters

May Simon Lifschitz as Chanel

Dimitri Abold as Randall

Charlotte Vega as Zoric

Alberto Ruano as Mateo

Sinead MacInnes as Sister Crimson

Oscar Foronda as Crusader Knight

Frances Tomelty as Sister Frances

Fred Pritchard as Diego

