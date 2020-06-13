Warriors of social justice are waging a & # 39; Cancel Cultural Revolution & # 39;

Finally, they came for Bon Appétit, as we always knew they would.

Canceling culture is a game, the objective of which is to impose unemployment on people as a form of recreation. The Bon Appétit editor has fallen for a recent round that also claimed the Variety editor, the editor of the New York Times opinion page, an obscure data analyst and other figures far removed from public life.

The classic cancellation episode was the harassment of Roseanne Barr, a past celebrity who tweeted a racially callous comment in 2018, comparing former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to a "Planet of the Apes" figure. Declining celebrities are a particularly tempting target: Harvey Weinstein's habits were nothing new to anyone in Hollywood, but the campaign against him did not begin until the height of his influence passed.

But with the protests that followed George Floyd's outrageous death, the cancellation project now encompasses everyone from food writers to woodworkers.

Over the course of a week, three editors fell: James Bennett of the Times was canceled for posting an opinion on the opinion page, Senator Tom Cotton's defense of the Insurrection Act, which allows the use of federal troops to stifle unrest; Claudia Eller was expelled from Variety (formally suspended, but was not expected to return to her position) after writing an unconvincing mea culpa of white privilege; Bon Appétit's Adam Rapoport was canned for the same reason, his offense compounded by a turn-of-the-century photograph of him dressed as a stereotypical Puerto Rican at a Halloween party.

But racial outrages are far from the only thing that can cost someone a job in these stupid times, and it's not just public figures who are the target. Fender, a guitar maker, exiled a master guitar builder after tweeting an ugly joke (a Jeep covered in blood under the title "What Protesters on the Highway?") At the expense of the recent protests. But better manners won't save you: Civis Analytics fired a data analyst and Obama re-election campaign veteran for tweeting a link to an article written by a well-regarded (and noteworthy biracial) Princeton professor Studies Americans find the unrest to be bad for black communities. No criticism, however respectful or intelligent, should be allowed.

These men were not fired for using racial slurs or engaging in abuse. They were fired for giving voice to the views that the mob wants to see silenced.

Of course there is unbridled hypocrisy. The editor of Bon Appétit had to leave, but recently, in 2019, the Liberal Prime Minister of Canada and the Democratic Governor of Virginia survived the black-face scandals resulting from some of those "youthful indiscretions" that people are always talking about. politicians. Fender will fire a luthier, but maintains a relationship with Eric Clapton, who is known for using racial slurs in the vicious denunciation of British immigrants, and, in 2007, spoke about Enoch Powell, the politician whose "Rivers of Blood" speech was a crime. Cœur for British racists. The Clapton name can move many guitars. In the "Animal Farm" of scalp hunting on social media, some animals are more equal than others.

The same progressives who once stood as controls over corporate power have now decided to replace the Fortune 500 to enforce political and social conformism, making political correctness a criterion for employment, not only in high-status jobs but also for fast food workers. and dark middle managers. They believe that they have cultural power and that this way of doing things will benefit the left. But culture changes: Today's social justice warriors rely on the same strategy that once kept openly gay actors out of the movies and black musicians out of the radio, an irony that is lost on our progressive friends.

Idiots on Twitter are unserious people, but unserious people can cause serious problems. There is a word for the situation where there is no room for disagreement. The word is not "justice". It is "totalitarianism". That is what it is to cancel culture, and we have seen it in highly developed form in places like East Germany under Honecker and China under Mao and the Cultural Revolution.

No one is safe, not even on the dominant cultural heights like Bon Appétit.

Kevin D. Williamson is the author of the upcoming "Big White Ghetto: Dead Broke, Stone-Cold Stupid and High on Rage in the Dank Woolly Wilds of the" Real America "(Regnery Publishing).