Warriors' Steve Kerr compares Colin Kaepernick to Muhammad Ali for his protests

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday he thought Colin Kaepernick would have already been considered a "hero" and compared the quarterback to Muhammad Ali.

Kerr made the comments during a conference call with reporters, according to USA Today. Kerr compared Kaepernick to Ali, who was banned from fighting due to his refusal to enter the Vietnam War draft during the 1960s.

"He was banned from fighting for years and was one of the most hated men in America and later became one of the most beloved," Kerr said of the legendary heavyweight boxer. "I think often the very act of making an innovative statement can be so surprising and shocking that it is not fully appreciated until later."

Kaepernick last played in the NFL during the 2016 season. He began protesting during the national anthem to publicize racial injustice and police brutality in the US. USA He opted for his contract with the San Francisco 49ers and has not yet signed with a team. Many supporters believe the NFL kept him out of the league because of his protests during the national anthem.

Kerr, however, said he feels Kaepernick will eventually be vindicated.

"My feeling is that Colin will eventually be recognized for the gesture he made and the price he paid," Kerr said. "I'm glad the NFL is supporting him now. I think this feels different this time. More and more people are becoming really aware of what the experience is for the African American community and are realizing that we have to do something by respect ”.