Warriors Steve Kerr criticizes Trump ramp story at rally: "We deserve better"

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr criticized President Trump on Sunday for disclosing his thoughts on going down a steep ramp after his speech at West Point earlier this year.

Kerr quoted on Twitter a video from The Lincoln Project, a political action committee made up of a group of Republicans who don't want Trump to be reelected in 2020. Trump emphasized walking down the ramp during his campaign speech in Tulsa, Okla. , Saturday.

"There were so many directions he could have gone: Covid-19, unemployment, the murder of George Floyd, systemic racism, global warming, etc. Instead, he chose the 'weeping victim' route. THIS is our president? ??? We deserve better. Register to vote, ”Kerr tweeted.

The current Warriors coach, whose team was not part of the 22-team restart plan for the NBA's comeback in Orlando, Florida, later this summer, has been one of Trump's biggest detractors since 2016.

Kerr, along with San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, have been the strongest voices against the president in the NBA coaching ranks.

Earlier this month, Kerr taunted Trump for holding a Bible in front of a church as photographers and the press took photos of him.

“I feel so much better seeing him hold the Bible. Now I know that he is a moral man driven by family values ​​and a strict set of personal ethics. This changes everything, ”he tweeted at the time.