Warriors Steve Kerr says Trump is "drawing the battle lines for elections" amid George Floyd protests

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr pointed to President Trump's response to George Floyd's protests on Friday saying he is "drawing the battle lines for the election."

Kerr told NBC Sports that Trump has come forward as the "president of law and order" amid recent protests and rallies that followed the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Minneapolis man who died on 25 May while in police custody.

"Trump is drawing the battle lines for the elections," said Kerr. "Now he is paving the way for: 'I'm the president of law and order, and you have to vote for me unless you want chaos to happen.' Which is ironic because chaos has arisen. under his own administration. "

He continued: “This is the beginning of what will be a chaotic campaign. Trump, as he has been doing not just for his presidency, but for much of his adult life, is just trying to divide people and shake the pot. And like I said, he's drawing lines and trying to get his followers aside. "

Kerr has always been an outspoken critic of Trump, but his criticism has risen amid controversies surrounding Floyd's death.

On Monday, he pointed to President Trump when he tweeted a photo of him holding a Bible and wrote: “I feel much better to see him holding the Bible. Now I know that he is a moral man driven by family values ​​and a strict set of personal ethics. This changes everything. "

Kerr also tweeted: "I'm not sure anyone needs confirmation that Trump holding a Bible was nothing more than a photo shoot and a publicity stunt, but if you want proof, here you go …" shared a 2019 YouTube video when Trump was asked what his favorite Bible verse was.

Kerr told NBC Sports on Friday that he expects a leadership change in November.

"This is how it works in politics, it is unfortunate that this is how people in power can think because we would like to," said Kerr. "Or at least I hope I believe we would have people who are in it for the right reasons, trying to take us in a positive direction, but that has not been the case."