Warzone finally gets duos mode • newsdio

Call of Duty: Warzone now has duets, perhaps the most requested mode by players.

Developer Infinity Ward released a playlist update for the battle royale overnight on all platforms. Now it means Warzone has solos, duets, trios, quads, and loot quads modes.

The playlist update comes along with a dual XP weekend, dual weapon XP, and 2X level progression. This double XP triple feed runs until 7 a.m. UK time on June 3, which should help those who haven't finished the current battle pass yet.

The fourth season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone begins on June 3, with new operators, a new battle pass, and new maps. Meanwhile, Warzone continues to provoke the next Call of Duty game, Black Ops Cold War.