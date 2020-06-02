Was Arthur Leigh Allen Really The Killer?

Like the thrilling 2007 David Fincher true story film Zodiac He points out, the identity of the true zodiac killer has been a mystery for decades, so who was the killer? In the late 1960s and early 1970s, residents of Northern California were affected by the threat of the mysterious Zodiac Killer. The unknown killer killed five people, wounded two others, and claimed to have 37 victims in his name. What made the story all the more terrifying was the fact that the assassin sent mocking letters and letters to the local press, often via cryptograms that remain unsolved to this day.

Nearly 50 years later, the identity of the Zodiac Killer remains one of the great unsolved mysteries of American crime. Endless books have been written on the subject, and the case remains a favorite among hobbyist detectives and true crime buffs. He also appears regularly in various forms of pop culture, from casual jokes to deep explorations and horror accounts of a story that's already horrible. The most notable of these is the 2007 David Fincher mystery thriller Zodiac.

What did Zodiac So remarkable, apart from its incredible direction and ensemble of actors, was its source material. The film used Robert Graysmith's work as the basis for telling a family story from a new angle. Graysmith, who is portrayed by Jake Gyllenhaal in the film, was a political cartoonist for the San Francisco Chronicle at the time the Zodiac Killer became prominent. Quickly, by his own admission, he became obsessed with the case and spent years of his life trying to solve it. Today, he is a full-time true crime writer who has written books on several high-profile cases, such as the death of actor Bob Crane and the search for the Unabomer.

It is in Graysmith's book that the theory that the Zodiac Killer is Arthur Leigh Allen is postulated, a conclusion the author came to, based on circumstantial evidence. Fincher & # 39; s Zodiac It certainly portrays him as a probable suspect (and a deeply terrifying person), but was it true? How much of the ZodiacIs the true story portrayed correctly in the movie?

How accurate is the cast of Zodiac for real people

Zodiac He has been celebrated by critics for his incredible attention to detail and the historical precision of his story, a trait that has defined Fincher as director. This is particularly noticeable in his description of the people involved in the case. While Jake Gyllenhaal doesn't look much like Robert Graysmith, he does capture the man's obsessive focus on the Zodiac case and how it led to the disintegration of his marriage and relationships with his children. the Zodiac The film even ends with a postscript pointing out that Graysmith's relationships with his children today are much better.

Zodiac it is less exact with respect to Paul Avery, as Robert Downey Jr. interpreted it. Avery was a famous journalist who, after the Zodiac case, would continue to cover the kidnapping of Patty Hearst. In the film, Graysmith is shown to have a close collaborative relationship with him for the Zodiac case, which was not true. Many of Avery's old friends and colleagues were upset with the way Zodiac portrayed him as a broken man because of his inability to solve the Zodiac case. Avery is drunk and abusing drugs and his career in ruins the last time Graysmith sees him, none of which was true. Avery's career continued well into the 1990s until his retirement and he even wrote a book on the Hearst case.

Dave Toschi, the San Francisco police detective who worked on the Zodiac case, was already a huge pop culture influence before the Fincher movie. His personal style and prominence as a researcher at the time saw him become the basis for Steve McQueen's character in Bullitt and the namesake Dirty Harry, a movie whose own bad guy was inspired by the zodiac killer. (Fincher & # 39; s Zodiac it even shows Toschi, played by Mark Ruffalo, looking Dirty Harry in a theater and having trouble with that.)

the Zodiac The film depicts Toschi as a dedicated detective and inspiration for Graysmith, but who was also haunted by the case. Toschi was demoted and removed from the Zodiac case after being accused of sending false Zodiac letters. Than Zodiac It does not show how Toschi also sent multiple anonymous letters to the famous writer Armistead Maupin, in whom he admired his own efforts as a detective. This had a greater effect at the end of his career than the allegedly forged Zodiac letter (he was later exonerated from writing that letter, but some experts disagreed with that verdict).

Everything Zodiac does well about the true story

Zodiac It is one of the most accurate true crime movies ever made, most notably its portrayal of San Francisco during the time of the zodiac murders. The filmmakers compiled as extensive a report on the crimes and their surrounding investigation as possible for a Hollywood production, gaining access even to old police files. In addition to the aesthetics of the film, from recreating the clothing of the victims to the smoky offices of the San Francisco Chronicle, Zodiac It does its best to accurately represent what happened to the victims, including copying, beat by beat, what the Zodiac attacks were like.

Bryan Hartnell, who survived the zodiac killer stabbing him multiple times in an attack that killed his friend Cecelia Shepard, admitted that Fincher's recreation of that day was so accurate that he couldn't have written it better. The only wrong detail was that the movie showed them as a romantic couple when they were just good friends. Other details that the Zodiac movie is correct about the true story is the suspect, Arthur Leigh Allen, who wears a watch with the zodiac symbol; a police officer (Don Fouke) passing the Zodiac Killer unaware that it was him until later (because the original description was for a black man rather than a white man); and the Zodiac Killer mailing a piece of the taxi driver's shirt to the San Francisco Chronicle. Much of what is featured in Fincher & # 39; s Zodiac The film is faithful to what happened in real life, with only small details that are changed or dramatized.

What the zodiac leaves aside about what happened

As with any movie that dramatizes real-life events, Zodiac condenses and removes certain elements to achieve a cinematic effect. Paul Avery's arc is a good example of this, as well as the high-profile suspects investigated at the time who were not Arthur Leigh Allen. Than Zodiac However, it is so good at showing due respect to victims, investigators, and the general case that it was so gripping and, at the same time, very under-represented for decades.

The condensation of these details explains those moments when precision is not complete. A scene with Ione Skye as Kathleen Johns shows the woman and her baby being picked up by a mysterious man in his car who later said he was going to kill them both. Johns escaped and then recognized the man from a composite drawing of the zodiac killer on a Wanted poster. In a letter to the San Francisco Chronicle, Zodiac claimed responsibility for these events. What is not represented in Zodiac is that Johns' account of the events of that night ranged from her telling it to the police and telling it to the San Francisco Chronicle. Over the years, questions have been raised as to whether Johns' attack was really the work of the Zodiac Killer or whether he was simply taking credit for someone else's work.

Was Arthur Leigh Allen the zodiac killer?

The man positioned as the most likely suspect in the Zodiac case by Fincher's movie and Graysmith's book is Arthur Leigh Allen. Extensive circumstantial evidence is shown in the film, including his Zodiac watch that contained the symbol that appeared on each Zodiac letter. the Zodiac The film ends with Allen being identified as the killer by Mike Mageau, one of the survivors. Allen was a convicted child molester who served time for his crimes; He died in 1992 of diabetes-related heart and kidney failure. In 2002, a partial fingerprint was discovered on a stamp affixed to one of the Zodiac Killer letters, which included some DNA. The results of the tests carried out on this DNA did not coincide with Allen (through SF weekly) Robert Graysmith was quick to note that DNA was likely compromised after more than 30 years of storage.

In addition to Arthur Leigh Allen's identification of Mageau, most of the evidence connecting Allen to the zodiac case was circumstantial. Stronger details like DNA, fingerprints, and handwriting samples did not match him. While the Zodiac the film does notice this, it is clear in the eyes of the narrative, as Graysmith's book dictates, that Allen is the most likely culprit in these murders. To this day, the case remains unsolved. Various suspects, experts, hobby detectives and actual crime reports have featured other suspects, ranging from convicted murderer Edward Wayne Edwards to George Hodel, one of the main suspects in the murder of Black Dahlia, to Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber. Like Fincher's Zodiac proven, it is a case that will continue to fascinate, enrage and terrify for decades to come.

