Was the China Three Gorges Dam worth building?

The Three Gorges Dam is the largest hydroelectric project ever built.

When construction began in 1994, it was designed not only to generate electricity to fuel China's dizzying economic growth, but also to tame China's longest river, protect millions of people from fatal floods, and as a symbol of technological prowess , become a searing point of National Pride.

But it has not worked that way.

To start, the entire project cost 200 billion yuan ($ 28.6 billion), took almost two decades to build, and required uprooting of more than one million people along the Yangtze River. And while the government promised that the dam be able to protect communities around their immediate downstream river from a "once in a century flood", their effectiveness frequently has been questioned

Those doubts recently reemerged as the Yangtze Basin saw its strongest average rainfall in nearly 60 years since June, causing the river and its many tributaries to overflow.

More than 158 people died or disappeared, 3.67 million residents have been displaced and 54.8 million people have been affected, causing devastating losses of 144 billion yuan ($ 20.5 billion).

Despite the ravages, the Chinese authorities claim that the Three Gorges Dam has managed to play a "crucial role" in intercepting the floods. The dam operator, China Three Gorges Corporation, He told China's state news agency Xinhua that the dam has intercepted 18.2 billion cubic meters of possible flooding. An official from the Ministry of Water Resources told the state newspaper China Youth Daily that the dam "effectively reduced the speed and magnitude of the rise in water level" in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze.

But with multiple measuring stations monitoring river flows in the Yangtze Basin, which saw record water levels this summer, some geologists say the limited role of the Three Gorges Dam in flood control has been left to the discovered.

& # 39; A cup of tea for a large tub of water & # 39;

The Three Gorges Dam is an impressive structure.

First of all, it is one of the few man-made structures on Earth that is visible to the naked eye from space, according to NASA. Completed in 2006, the body of the dam is immense. It is 181 meters (607 feet) tall and spans 2,335 meters (1.45 miles) across the Yangtze just before the deep, narrow valley gives way to the plains.

Then there is the accompanying hydroelectric plant, which was completed in 2012 and has a generating capacity of 22,500 megawatts, or more than three times the capacity of the Grand Coulee Dam, the largest in the United States.

But according to the 1992 Chinese government proposal, the main reason to build the dam It was not power generation, but to prevent flooding.

one/ /22 Workers hold a design plan for the Three Gorges Dam along the Yangtze River in Hubei Province in September 1995. Scroll through the gallery to see images of the Three Gorges Dam through the years. Credit: Chip HIRES / Gamma-Rapho / Getty Images

Here's how it works: The massive dam is located in an upstream section of the Yangtze and helps prevent downstream flooding by trapping rainwater in a large reservoir and then controlling the release of that water through its gates. The 660-kilometer (410-mile) reservoir winds through the narrow Three Gorges valleys, a series of steep canyons known for their imposing beauty and their once treacherous currents, to Chongqing, a sprawling municipality of 30.5 million people in western China.

During the dry season, October through May, the water level of the reservoir is maintained at a maximum of 175 meters (574 feet) to optimize electricity generation at the adjoining hydroelectric power station. Before the summer rains hit in June, it was gradually lowered to 145 meters (475 feet) to make room for incoming flooding.

The decrease in water levels creates 22 billion cubic meters of storage space, enough to contain almost 9 million Olympic water pools. But that is nothing compared to the large volume of flood water that can flow into the dam during the bad years, said Fan Xiao, a longtime Chinese geologist and critic of the dam.

During a "century-long flood," more than 244 billion cubic meters of water, or roughly double the volume of the Dead Sea, can cross the Three Gorges in two months, according to Fan's calculations.

He added that the storage capacity of the dam reservoir can handle only about 9% of that amount.

"It is like using a small cup to deal with a large tub of water. In terms of flood control, the cost of the dam has surely outweighed the gain."

Furthermore, the dam can only hold water for so long, as it has to make room for new rains, and in the flood season rapid torrential rains can occur.

Last month, three flood waves have already hit the Three Gorges. The dam has opened its gates multiple times since late June to release water from its reservoir, drawing criticism from Chinese social media that this exacerbated the downstream flooding.

The company that ran the dam denied it, and told the state-run tabloid Global Times that it had helped delay and stagger downstream flooding.

But Lake Poyang in Jiangxi province still rose to its highest level in history, beating the previous record set by catastrophic floods in 1998, which killed more than 3,000 people. Other places downstream too broke historical records.

This aerial photo, taken on July 15, 2020, shows a flooded area near Poyang Lake due to torrential rains in Poyang County, Shangrao City, in the central Jiangxi province of China. Credit: STR / AFP / AFP via Getty Images

David Shankman, professor emeritus of geography at the University of Alabama, who studied flooding in downtown Yangtze, said Record water levels showed that the Three Gorges Dam could not prevent severe flooding. "That is a statement of fact," he said. "This dam has been in full operation for many years, and we now have the highest water level ever recorded."

Studies by Chinese and foreign researchers over the years, Shankman added, have found that the dam's reservoir is too small to significantly reduce downstream discharge during severe floods, although it helps alleviate flooding during normal years. .

Miroslav Marence, associate professor of storage and hydroelectricity at the IHE Delft Institute for Water Education, said the problem is not the design of the dam, but the expectation that the dam can solve all the flooding problems in the Yangtze, the third largest river by volume in the world. "It is impossible to do it alone with a dam," he said.

For example, while the Three Gorges Dam may reduce the intensity of flooding from upstream to some extent, it will not be able to prevent flooding caused by heavy rains in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze or tributaries in its basin completely, he added.

And that's part of the problem: A lot of the flooding in central and southern China this summer, for example, was caused by rains that fell downstream and I never passed the dam.

The dream of every Chinese leader.

The Chinese have manipulated waterways for flood control, irrigation and navigation for millennia. For China's imperial rulers, the ability to tap rivers not only saved lives and brought prosperity, it also legitimized their reign, as natural disasters were taken as a sign that the emperor had lost the mandate of heaven. , according to which he ruled.

This ambition to control water resources has only grown in modern times, with the skill of technology.

All Chinese leaders since Sun Yat-sen, the founding father of modern China, dreamed of building a massive dam on the Yangtze, which has wreaked havoc on its shores during the flood season.

In an industrial project he submitted to the Republic of China in 1919, Sun envisioned damming the Three Gorges to improve navigation and provide hydroelectric power to the entire country.

The revolutionary leader did not live to see this dream come true. His successor, Chiang Kai-shek, continued the task in the 1940s, inviting renowned American engineer John L. Savage, best known for his work on the Hoover Dam, to examine the valleys and design a design for the Dam the Three Gorges. . Chiang even sent dozens of Chinese engineers to the US for training, but the project was abandoned during the Chinese Civil War.

The faces of Chinese leaders Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, and Jiang Zemin appear on a large mural at the Three Gorges Dam in Wuhan. Credit: Jacques Langevin / Sygma / Getty Images

After the Chinese Communist Party took power, Chairman Mao Zedong endorsed the project, writing in a poem about "stone walls" and "a smooth lake rising in the narrow gorges." But his plans were interrupted by the turmoil of the Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution.

When his successor, Deng Xiaoping, raised the idea again in the late 1970s, some leading hydrologists, intellectuals, and environmentalists strongly opposed it, pointing to its human and environmental costs, from the massive relocation of residents to threats of geological hazards, Environmental Damage and loss of archaeological sites.

It was debated intensely over the next decade, which was the most politically liberal and relaxed era in the history of Chinese Communist rule. But after the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989, open dissent was stifled and the political atmosphere became oppressive. Four months after the massacre, the authorities banned "Yangtze! Yangtze!" – a book very critical of the project – and imprisoned its author, Dai Qing, a journalist and one of China's first environmentalists.

Confident that he could now push the plan forward, the government put the dam to a vote before the country's legislature, the National People's Congress (APN), in 1992. The dam was approved, but about a third of delegates refused to endorse it. . the plan, a staggeringly low pass rate for China's parliament, which generally meets the standards.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Peng (left) at the National People's Congress on March 21, 1992 in Beijing, China. Credit: Mike Fiala / AFP / Getty Images

Some delegates said they were surprised when the Three Gorges Dam suddenly appeared on the NPC agenda, without notice or discussion of the project, according to a 1994 edition of "Yangtze! Yangtze!"

Yang Xinren, a delegate from Jilin province in northeast China, was quoted by the book as saying: "Most delegates are not fully informed of the technical aspects of the project. So no matter how we vote, we vote blindly . "

Why is the dam so controversial?

One of the most controversial aspects of the megaproject was its enormous cost to the villagers who had lived on the banks of the river for centuries. To make way for the massive dam reservoir, about 1.4 million people were uprooted, their ancestral homes were demolished, communities destroyed and farmland flooded.

The construction of the Three Gorges Dam displaced more people than the three largest Chinese dams before they combined. The reservoir submerged two cities, 114 towns, and 1,680 villages along the banks of the river.

Residents of Fengjie, in Chongqing, southwest China, observe the demolition of buildings in their city on November 4, 2002, to make room for the Three Gorges Dam reservoir. Credit: AFP / Getty Images

Displaced residents have complained of inadequate compensation and the lack of agricultural land and jobs after the relocation. Many have accused local governments of embezzling resettlement funds and using excessive force to quell the protests. In 2013, the Chinese government recognized that some of the funds were misappropriated or misused.

Many also faced a reduction in living wages. According to Chen Guojie, an academic at the government-backed China Academy of Sciences, migrant families' incomes decreased by 20% after the relocation as they were forced to leave their fertile riverside plains to cultivate on steep and unstable slopes.

The dam has also had a serious geological impact. Chinese officials and experts admitted at a forum in 2007 that the Three Gorges Dam had caused a number of ecological diseases, including more frequent landslides, the Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.

"The enormous weight of the water behind the Three Gorges Dam had begun to erode the banks of the Yangtze in many places, which, together with frequent fluctuations in water levels, had caused a series of landslides," The Xinhua report said, citing officials and experts. in a meeting.

The water in the reservoir saturates and erodes the base of the cliffs, and fluctuation in water levels changes the weight of the reservoir and the pressure on the slopes, destabilizing the shoreline, geologists say.

Water first gushes through the Three Gorges Dam on June 11, 2003. Credit: AFP / Getty Images

The first disaster occurred in 2003, shortly after the reservoir first began to fill. When the water reached 135 meters (115 feet), landslides began to occur. A few weeks later, on a tributary of the Three Gorges, a large part of a mountain parted and slid into the river, killing 24 people, destroying 346 houses and capsizing more than 20 boats.

The dam, which is located near two main faults, was also blamed for an increase in earthquakes in the region. Scientists argue that the weight of the large reservoir and the penetration of water into the rocks below can cause earthquakes in regions that are already under considerable tectonic stress.

According to a study by the China Earthquake Administration, in the six years after the reservoir was filled in June 2003, 3,429 earthquakes were recorded along the reservoir; Only 94 earthquakes were recorded from January 2000 to May 2003.

Another major concern is sediment blockage. By cutting off the flow of the Yangtze River, the dam has retained large amounts of silt, which not only dampens its flood control capacity by filling the reservoir, but also causes significant downstream erosion.

And finally, the discovery of 80 large cracks in the concrete face of the Three Gorges Dam, just Days after the reservoir was first filled in 2003, it did not help alleviate concerns about the dam's safety. Authorities said at the time that the cracks were not a threat to the dam, but could cause leaks if not repaired, according to Xinhua.

For those who recalled the collapse of 62 dams in Henan in 1975, amid heavy rain during a typhoon, it was of little comfort. That event killed more than 26,000 people according to the official count, although other estimates were several times higher.

This year, as the floods worsened, rumors of the deformation of the Three Gorges Dam have resurfaced, sparking a fierce rebuttal by state media.

But in 2011, the Chinese government admitted that the Three Gorges Dam had created a number of major problems.

"While the Three Gorges project provides enormous comprehensive benefits, there are urgent problems that must be addressed, such as stabilizing and improving the living conditions of relocated people, protecting the environment and preventing geological disasters," said China's cabinet, the State Council. in a sentence.

Changing attitudes

A month before the Three Gorges Dam began construction in late 1994, Daniel P. Beard, the Commissioner of the United States Recovery Office, stated that the "era of dam construction in the United States "It was over, at an international conference. The United States would find alternative ways to solve water problems.

Beard said the costs of such projects exceeded original estimates, and many benefits were never realized.

On July 19, 2020, water is released from the Three Gorges Dam to relieve pressure from the floods in Yichang, central Hubei province. Credit: STR / AFP / Getty Images

Shankman, the geologist at the University of Alabama, said many dams on the northwest coast of the US were actually removed because they blocked fish migration from the ocean to rivers, causing their populations to drop. In the southeast of the country, dams upstream in the mountains created environmental problems, leading fish species to extinction, causing water pollution and coastal recession due to sediment blockage.

Marence, the dam expert in the Netherlands, said that after the dam building boom from the 1950s to the 1980s, more countries and organizations began to become aware of its environmental impacts.

But China went ahead. By In 2019, China had 23,841 large dams, representing 41% of the world total, and Fan said most of them were built after 2000. The United States was second on the list, with 9,263 large dams, according to the International Commission on Large Dams. The organization defines a "large dam" as a dam with a height of 15 meters (49 feet) or more, or a dam between 5 meters and 15 meters that can contain more than 3 million cubic meters in its reservoir.

But dams with hydroelectric facilities "produce a lot of cheap energy and it is renewable," said Matthijs Kok, a professor of hydraulic engineering at Delft University of Technology.

"However, they have an environmental price, and if we want to build new dams, we must carefully analyze the environmental damage. We have to find a compromise," he said.

one/ /10 These are some of the largest hydroelectric dams in the world, classified by the installed generation capacity of their plants.

The Three Gorges Dam in China.

Installed generation capacity: 22,500 megawatts. Credit: Wang Gang / Xinhua / Getty Images

Some geologists say that instead of relying on dams to stop flooding, we should give rivers space and allow them to expand during the flood season.

"Large alluvial rivers naturally flood during the wet season. Flood water is not a problem, that is just what rivers do. The problem is when there are many people living in the areas subject to flooding," said Shankman .

Along the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze are some of the most densely populated areas in China. For centuries, people have built levees to protect their communities and farmland from floods. But these measures are also imperfect.

As the climate crisis is expected to lead to more intense and frequent floods, some experts say China will be forced to find new solutions for future generations.

Graphics by Jason Kwok from CNN.