The Washington NFL franchise is one step closer to forming a new identity after withdrawing its old name and logo earlier this month, announcing Thursday that it will now move to the "Washington Football Team."

The name will serve as a placeholder until the franchise can decide on the team's official name, but the classic gold and burgundy color scheme will remain the same, according to an ESPN report.

Helmet logo will be replaced by player numbers as the team depends on the community and its players to choose a more permanent solution.

Terry Bateman was hired Monday as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer to oversee the name change and rebranding process.

For now, fans will be able to buy products from the Washington Football Team when the franchise tries to remove all traces of its old logo from physical and digital spaces for the first game of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 13, ESPN reported.

The franchise that started in Boston in 1932 was called Redskins since 1933.

Problems for Washington began when the team faced mounting pressure to withdraw its old name and logo over the negative connotations associated with the symbol. Shortly after majority owner Dan Snyder announced the name change, an explosive Washington Post report was released detailing several sexual harassment allegations made by 15 former employees against the organization.

The league is expected to seriously consider fines and other disciplinary measures against Washington if an investigation into the allegations finds them to be true, but reports last week suggested that Snyder would not be forced to sell as part of those repercussions.

Associated Press contributed to this report.