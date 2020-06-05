Washington DC paints a giant message & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39; on the way to the White House

The massive banner-shaped project spans two blocks from 16th Street, a central axis that leads south directly to the White House. Each of the 16 bold yellow letters spans the width of the two-lane street, creating an unmistakable image easily detectable by aerial cameras and virtually anyone within a few blocks.
The painters were contacted by DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and started work early on Friday morning, the mayor's office told CNN.
Washington has been the site of over a week of protests in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. St. John's Church the site of President Trump's strongly criticized opp During a peaceful protest, he sits along the stretch of road that now carries the BLM message. They will continue this weekend, including one on Saturday that is expected to generate a large turnout.
CORRECTION: This piece has been updated with new information that the painting was commissioned by the Mayor of Washington DC.