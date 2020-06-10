Washington Governor Inslee Announces New Investigation into Death of Black Man in Tacoma Police Custody

Due to a conflict of interest with the current prosecutor, Washington Governor Jay Inslee has announced a new independent investigation into the death of Manuel Ellis, a black man who yelled "I can't breathe" before he died in police custody in Tacoma in March. .

"I have become convinced that the Pierce County Sheriff should not complete the investigation into the death of Manuel Ellis and the county attorney should not review the investigation and make charges decisions," Inslee said in a statement Wednesday. Instead, there should be a new investigation and an independent prosecution decision from the Pierce County Police.

A coroner's report released last week determined that Ellis died from lack of oxygen and determined that her death was a homicide.

THE BLACK MAN WHO CALLED & # 39; CAN'T BREATHE & # 39; WHILE RESTRICTED BY THE DEAD TACOMA POLICE DUE TO OXYGEN DEPRIVATION, REPORT FINDS

The 33-year-old father of two had drugs in his system and heart disease, and allegedly had just assaulted an officer before being arrested.

Ellis was walking through an intersection on the night of March 3, when four officers noticed him "fighting," according to Q13 News, citing Pierce County Sheriff Detective Ed Troyer.

"They asked him if he was okay and he needed help," Troyer told the store. "He approached the Tacoma police officers and said, 'I have arrest warrants, I need to speak.' As soon as the police officer got out of the car, he assaulted one of them and threw him on the ground." .

Officers handcuffed him and the paramedics reportedly arrived within minutes. He can be heard on the police radio saying "I can't breathe". At some point, he died on the ground.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said its officers did not restrain Ellis with a knee to the neck, which happened to George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25 in a video-recorded incident.

"There were no heads on the knees. There was no interruption to circulation, none of that, "Troyer told Q13." He was handcuffed. He was talking. He was breathing. Then throughout the process, he had trouble breathing and said to people, "I can't breathe." They put him on his side and asked for medical help. ”

All four officers have been placed on administrative leave. Two are white, one black and one Asian, Q13 reported.

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards welcomed the new investigation.

"We fully agree with the Pierce County Governor and Prosecutor that this new information requires that an independent agency other than the Pierce County Sheriff's Department conduct a new investigation of the entire event," he said Wednesday.

Inslee said officials were still discussing which law enforcement agency would handle the independent investigation, which emerged from a conflict of interest on behalf of the local prosecutor.

"The county attorney reported to the state last night that the Pierce County Sheriff's Department had officers on the scene when Mr. Ellis was arrested and died," Inslee said. "In light of this new information, the county attorney believes that he has an irreconcilable conflict that would prevent his office from handling this case."

Inslee also said that a Washington State Patrol soldier was briefly on the scene while Ellis was still alive, and that investigators would interview him for more details.

Fox News' Chris Irvine contributed to this report.