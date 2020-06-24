Washington is the last state to order masks in public







The rule, which will take effect on Friday, will require masks in any interior public space, as well as abroad if social distancing cannot be maintained. Any facial covering that fits over the nose and mouth will be permitted.

"I think of these facial covers, in a sense, as a statement," Inslee said during a press conference announcing the rule. "It is a statement that when you use it, it means you care about people, because it means you want to reduce the risk of infecting another person."

The move makes Washington the last state that requires people to wear masks when they are in public. Washington is among the 25 states in the United States that, as of Tuesday, are experiencing a higher rate of new cases compared to last week.

Nationwide, more than 2.3 million people have been infected with coronavirus and nearly 121,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.