Washington Monument caught by lightning

A Washington DC. the news station's sky camera captured an incredible video of flash of lightning hitting the Washington Monument during a thunderstorm in the city on Thursday night.

"INSANE video of our @ wusa9 SkyCam WOOOOOW," WUSA-TV tweeted during the storm.

The stormy weather came as protesters calling for an end to police brutality after the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by a white officer in police custody, continued to demonstrate near the White House.

FIRE IN ALASKA MEETS THE & # 39; SMOKENADO & # 39; AWESOME AS THE LIGHTNING STRIKED BY 15 FIRES IN THE STATE

Many commentators symbolically compared the lightning strike to the tensions between the protesters and the White House.

"It could be that George Washington is raining sulfur and fire because he is angry at the state of the union," wrote one user.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The capital was also under flash flood watch Thursday night.

PHOTO BY WUSA9