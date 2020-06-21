Washington Post defends criticized report on offensive women's Halloween costume at 2018 staff party

The Washington Post on Saturday defended its widely criticized report about a woman wearing an offensive costume at a staff member's Halloween party in 2018.

Last Thursday, the Post published an article reporting on the party hosted by cartoonist Tom Toles, and how nearly two years later, a guest expressed how traumatized by the presence of one of Toles's friends, who was looking satirical. black face as part of his costume, amid the current climate following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. That woman was eventually fired from her job as a result of the report's release.

New York magazine columnist Josh Barro was one of many critics who criticized the report, insisting on Friday that it was a "sham" if the newspaper thought the story was actually news, or a "scandal" if the report was simply a "public relations strategy". "to protect the newspaper's employees. Others said the report was" ruining the life "of a non-public figure.

A spokesman for The Washington Post defended the report Saturday in a statement to Fox News.

"Employees of The Washington Post, including a prominent host, were involved in this incident, prompting us to tell the story ourselves thoroughly and accurately while allowing everyone involved to voice their opinion," the spokesperson said. from the Post to Fox News. "The piece conveys with nuances and sensitivity the complex and emotionally tense circumstances that unfolded at the party attended by media figures just two years ago, where an individual with a black face was not told to leave immediately" .

The spokesperson continued: "The United States' fight against racism has entered a phase where people who once felt they must remain silent are now raising their voices in public. The story is a microcosm of what is happening. country right now. "

The Post reported that Toles received an email last week from Lexie Gruber, a guest who attended her annual Halloween party almost two years ago despite never meeting with the host, about an incident involving her friend, who He wore a black face as part of his costume.

"In 2018, I attended a Halloween party at your house," Gruber wrote Toles. "I understand that you are not responsible for the behavior of your guests, but at the party, a woman was dressed in black. She harassed me and my friend, the only two women of color, and it was clear that she made her & # 39 ; disguise with racist intent. "

As explained in the report, Toles's friend dressed up as then-NBC host Megyn Kelly, who she criticized for questioning whether wearing the black face on Halloween was okay if the costume was out of respect and not mockery. However, the friend made a black face like a satirical prick at Kelly as if the journalist was fine with the racist gesture.

Gruber, 27, told Toles that to this day the incident "weighed heavily on my heart, it was abhorrent and appalling," particularly after George Floyd's death, and urged him to identify the woman from his group.

"I wanted to know who this woman is … What impact does it have on society?" Gruber wrote Toles in the email. "I think this is an important story: that a party full of prominent people in Washington welcomed a black-faced person, danced and drank with her, and watched silently as he harassed two young men of color."

Gruber said that she and her friend Lyric Prince, who are Puerto Rican and African American respectively, confronted the woman at the party over the costume.

"Do you understand how offensive it can be to a person of color?" Gruber reportedly told him that the woman was trying to defend the costume.

According to Post reports, "some party guests say they wish they had confronted her more aggressively," while "others say she has already paid a price and that her shame and regret were evident when she left the party crying." .

Toles initially responded to Gruber saying he didn't know who was wearing a black face at his party, but he remembered telling his friend at the time that her costume was a "misconceived attempt at satire."

When he told Gruber that he would not identify the friend, Gruber said, "Hiding her name is a deliberate act of white privilege and cowardice, not friendship."

Prince, 36, told the Post: "I felt very insecure talking to that person in the first place. I was in an environment that, if heated, would definitely not be in my best interest." She also revealed that she sought help from a therapist, saying she felt "threatened and physically and emotionally exposed … I felt helpless in a way that I never want to feel again."

Witnesses said Gruber "yelled" at the woman after Prince confronted her and they both left the party soon after.

The Post reported that the woman, a vocal critic of President Trump and an advocate for social causes on Facebook, knew that she made a "terrible mistake" the moment she arrived at the party. According to reports, "she spent many hours in therapy talking about 'how carelessly I behaved. I am deeply ashamed'."

After the party, she emailed Toles and his wife, Gretchen, to apologize.

"With this story, they will get the public humiliation they want, but it will not foster any real dialogue between us," the woman told the Post. "I wish they would talk to me. I made a mistake, and now I understand that when black people make a mistake, they can kill them."

The Post also reported that when the woman informed her employer Wednesday that a story about the black-face incident was published, she was immediately fired.