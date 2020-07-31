Washington Post: DHS gathered intelligence reports on 2 journalists covering protests in Portland







Three open source intelligence reports that were sent to federal law enforcement agencies and obtained by the Post summarize the tweets sent by two journalists, New York Times journalist Mike Baker and Benjamin Wittes, the editor-in-chief of the blog. Lawfare, and note that both had released leaked DHS documents.

Some of those documents, the newspaper reported, revealed the techniques of intelligence analysts and exposed questions of confusion from DHS about the nature of the protests in Portland.

The department told the Post in a statement that the reports "were produced under previously established classified intelligence reporting requirements that are developed through a rigorous process to include intelligence oversight and legal guidelines."

CNN contacted DHS to comment on the story.

But a collection of current and former officials told the newspaper that they were alarmed by the inclusion of reporters in a government system designed to spread information about suspected terrorists. John Sandweg, who previously served as the department's interim general counsel, told the Post: "This has no operational value." "This will only damage the reputation of the intelligence office," he said. That message was echoed by Steve Bunnell, who served as the department's general counsel for years under President Barack Obama. "Broadly disseminating an intelligence report, including to numerous state and local law enforcement agencies, about a DHS leak to a journalist seems strange to me," he told the Post. Wittes said, in a series of tweets that responded to the Post's story, "I will have more to say about this story after considering my legal options." "I am not concerned that DHS officials shared my tweets internally. That is certainly appropriate given that the tweets contained disclosures of DHS I&A information. The content of these intelligence reports is harmless enough," he said. "The worrying thing about this story is that I&A shared my tweets * as intelligence reports, * that is, a government intelligence arm submitted a report on a citizen for activities at the heart of journalism: revealing newsworthy information about the government. to the public ". CNN national security analyst Susan Hennessey, a colleague of Wittes & # 39; at Lawfare and a former attorney for the National Security Agency, criticized the department. "The DHS officials responsible for this are fundamentally unworthy of the trust of their fellow citizens." she tweeted. The news from the intelligence reports comes as federal officials prepare to leave Portland, according to Oregon Governor Kate Brown. The presence of federal agents, who arrived earlier this month, intensified tensions in the city, which has seen protracted and sometimes violent protests for the past two months over demands for racial justice and police accountability. "I think we have had enough DC political rights," Brown tweeted Thursday morning. "The President's plan to 'dominate' the streets of American cities has failed. And today, federal troops are preparing to leave downtown Portland. We will protect freedom of expression and the right to protest peacefully. "

Theresa Waldrop and Gregory Lemos of CNN contributed to this report.





