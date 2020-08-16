washington-post:-senate-intel-leaders-told-doj-they-believed-bannon,-donald-trump-jr.-and-kushner-may-have-misled-panel

(CNN) Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee told the Justice Department last July they believed several people close to President Donald Trump, including his son Donald Trump Jr., son-in-law Jared Kushner and former adviser Steve Bannon, may have misled them during testimony in the committee’s Russia investigation, the Washington Post reported.

The newly detailed July 2019 letter from the senators adds to a list of concerns members of Congress sent to special counsel Robert Mueller and other prosecutors about the Russia investigation and testimony related to it, raising the possibility the Justice Department may have considered additional criminal probes regarding possible lies to Congress than what was previously known.

But it’s unclear whether the Senate Intelligence Committee’s suspicions — that the testimony they heard conflicted with what others such as former deputy campaign chair Rick Gates said under oath — amounted to any further investigation by the Justice Department, let alone any ongoing investigations. Referrals, where members of Congress flag suspicions to federal prosecutors, were relatively common in the Russia investigation and not all lead to formal investigations.

“I have no reason to believe there is any investigation of Bannon by any law enforcement authority. If the Senate Intelligence Committee sent a referral to DOJ, they never informed us. And DOJ has not contacted us about any referral by anyone,” Bannon’s attorney William Burck told CNN.

Lawyers for Jared Kushner and Hope Hicks, who the Washington Post said was also mentioned in the letter, declined to comment on Sunday. Other attorneys representing individuals named in the Senate Committee’s letter have not yet responded to CNN’s requests for comment.