Washington Post: Trump tried to register to vote in Florida last year using the White House speech

The President initially listed his legal residence as the White House in a Florida voter registration application filed in September 2019, according to a copy of the document obtained by the Mail through a public registration request.
In one of his forms, he told Florida officials that his "legal residence" was in Washington, while writing in another that he was a "bona fide resident" of Palm Beach, the Post reported.
Trump resubmitted his voter registration application a month later, listing the address of his Mar-a-Lago resort as his legal residence, according to the Post.
The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections and the Florida Division of Elections did not respond to questions from the Post. CNN has also reached out for comment.
CNN previously reported that Trump requested his ballot by mail on March 9, according to the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections website. And received for processing on March 16.