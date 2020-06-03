Washington Post: Trump tried to register to vote in Florida last year using the White House speech

Trump has demonized voting by mail as fraught with fraud and an attempt to sway elections toward Democrats: claims that are not actually based – As governors seek to expand remote voting amid the coronavirus pandemic. Trump himself voted by mail in Florida's presidential primary competition earlier this year, even though he missed several opportunities to vote in person.

The President initially listed his legal residence as the White House in a Florida voter registration application filed in September 2019, according to a copy of the document obtained by the Mail through a public registration request.

In one of his forms, he told Florida officials that his "legal residence" was in Washington, while writing in another that he was a "bona fide resident" of Palm Beach, the Post reported.

However, Florida law requires that its voters be legal residents of the state. the to form It also warns that it is a third degree felony to send false information, with maximum penalties of $ 5,000 and / or five years in prison.

Trump resubmitted his voter registration application a month later, listing the address of his Mar-a-Lago resort as his legal residence, according to the Post.

The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections and the Florida Division of Elections did not respond to questions from the Post. CNN has also reached out for comment.

Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, changed your legal residence from New York to Palm Beach last fall. The change was reportedly primarily for tax purposes, a person close to the president said. The New York Times.

CNN previously reported that Trump requested his ballot by mail on March 9, according to the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections website. And received for processing on March 16.

CNN's Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.



