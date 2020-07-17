Washington Redskins: 15 former employees accused employees of sexual harassment, report says







The allegations were first reported by The Washington Post on Thursday. The newspaper obtained screenshots of text messages in which Richard Mann II, the team's deputy director of professional personnel, made inappropriate sexual comments to an employee. Mann was fired last week.

The former employees also accused Larry Michael, the team's former senior vice president of content and game-by-game announcer, of talking about the appeal of a college intern in 2018 when he was being filmed for a team video, the newspaper reported. Michael retired on Wednesday.

CNN was unable to reach out to Mann and Michael for comment Thursday.

Owner Dan Snyder and former team president Bruce Allen were not directly involved in the sexual harassment allegations raised by employees and reported by the Post. But Snyder was criticized for fostering a culture in which behavior was allowed.

When asked by CNN about the allegations, the Washington Redskins referred to their comments to the Post, saying the team had hired attorney Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson Walsh LLP "to conduct a thorough and independent review of this entire matter and help the team set new standards for employees for the future. " "The Washington Redskins soccer team takes employee behavior problems seriously … While we don't speak publicly about specific employee situations, when new conduct allegations are made that are contrary to these policies, we address them. right away, "the team said. he said in a statement to the Post. Wilkinson told CNN on Thursday that she was hired by the team to investigate "allegations of workplace misconduct." She did not provide further details on the allegations. The Post said it conducted interviews with more than 40 current and former employees. Fourteen of the 15 accusers told the newspaper that they had signed confidentiality agreements and feared they might face litigation if their names were used. The team has been in the limelight for the past few weeks as it faced pressure to change its name, which has come under fire for its racist overtones. Calls have grown for the team to change its name in light of recent protests against racial injustice and police brutality. Earlier this month, the team announced an internal name review and on Monday announced that it will withdraw the Redskins' name and logo. A new name has yet to be announced. Snyder and head coach Ron Rivera "are working closely together to develop a new name and design approach," the team said in a statement. The decision to reexamine Washington's name came after pressure from corporate sponsors, including FedEx, and some brands, including Nike and Amazon, removed the merchandise from the team from their online stores.

CNN's Nicole Chavez contributed to this report.