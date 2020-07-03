Washington Redskins: FedEx asks team to rename after pressure from more than 80 investor groups





"We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that the team be renamed," FedEx told CNN Business in a statement.

The delivery services company, which sponsors and has naming rights to the stadium the Washington team plays in, issued its statement after more than 80 groups and shareholders investing in the company sent a letter to the FedEx CEO. , Frederick Smith, asking him to "end his business and public relations" with the franchise because of the name.

Investors also sent similar letters to the CEOs of Nike ( NKE ) , which manufactures Redskins uniforms and equipment, and Pepsi ( ENERGY ) , your snack and beverage partner. Those two companies have not responded to CNN Business's requests for comment.

CNN Business has also reached out to the NFL and the team for comment.