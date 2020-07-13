Washington Redskins hopes to withdraw nickname Monday: report

The Washington Redskins will withdraw the team's nickname on Monday, according to a report by Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal.

Washington will not announce its new name because brand issues are still pending, but the "comprehensive review" of the name has officially ended because the team wanted to "remove any doubt about the name's future," Fischer reported, citing sources.

Renowned retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target, as well as Nike and Dick’s Sporting Goods, removed Redskins merchandise from their websites last week. And last Thursday, FedEx, which owns the naming rights to the team's Maryland stadium, formally requested a name change. FedEx CEO Fred Smith has an ownership interest in the team.

Last Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the team made the obvious decision to remove Native American images from their logo.

The recent national focus on race relations since George Floyd's May 25 death in Minneapolis brought new scrutiny to the team's name. It was then that the Redskins said they would carry out a "thorough review" of the team's name, as the organization faced immense pressure to change its nickname to racial connotations.

The team originated in Boston before moving to DC after its 1936 season.

The team also hopes to build a new stadium and return within D.C. city limits, but local leaders say they are already seeking a name change as a condition of any possible stadium deal.

