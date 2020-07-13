Washington Redskins sacks two key exploration employees: report

The Washington Redskins have fired two key employees in their career scouting department, according to a report.

Professional Staff Director Alex Santos and Deputy Professional Staff Director Richard Mann II were fired by the team on Saturday, The Washington Post reported. They were tasked with coordinating early exploration of opponents and evaluating potential free agents less than a month before the start of training camp.

The Washington Post contacted the organization, but declined to comment to the newspaper.

Santos, who has been with the team for more than 14 years, had a knack for identifying players on rival team rosters, according to the newspaper. Santos was recently an important part of helping the team when he battled player injuries in the middle of last season. He joined the Redskins in 2006 as a professional personnel assistant, and climbed the ladder as an advanced scout for five years, before being promoted to the manager position in 2014.

Mann was a professional scout for seven years before being promoted to assistant director of professional scouting in 2017. He joined the Redskins after leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He worked with the Bucs as a personal assistant on the same staff as former Redskins coach Jay Gruden.

New head coach Ron Rivera was impressed with the team's scouting department ahead of the NFL Draft 2020, according to the newspaper.