Washington Square Park & ​​# 39; Jesus & # 39; arrested again

A 25-year-old autistic man who calls himself "Son of God Lord Savior Jesus Christ" was arrested in Washington Square Park on Sunday morning, less than 12 hours after he was arrested for a naked fight at the park fountain.

Matthew Mishefski, who had been living at the landmark since last month, was arrested shortly after 9 a.m. and transported to Beth Israel Hospital, the FDNY said Sunday.

"He's back at the fountain and decided to take it off and walk naked again," said neighborhood resident Gerry DeWitt, 75. "He begins to do unpleasant things with his hands, touching himself. That boy needs help.

Mishefski had been living in the drained fountain for weeks and refused to leave despite pleas from park department workers and homeless aid coordinators.

The police detained him around 9:30 p.m. after getting into a fight with two barely dressed men. However, police said Sunday that they have no record of charges filed against Mishefski on Saturday night.

Anyway, I was back in the park on Sunday.

Mishefski told The Post that he is autistic and comes from Pennsylvania.