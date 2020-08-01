Just when you thought they were gone … they came back in.

Washington finally managed to catch its first live murder hornet, months after the invasive species was first seen in the state, authorities announced Friday.

The giant stinger was caught in a bottle trap near Birch Bay on July 14 and identified earlier this week as an Asian giant hornet, the Washington State Department of Agriculture said in a statement.

"This is encouraging because it means we know cheating works," said Sven Spichiger, the department's managing entomologist. "But it also means we have work to do."

Now scientists are running against the clock. They will have to tag as many live hornets as possible and then follow them home to find the rest of the colony.

The plan is to eradicate the colonies before the hornets begin to mate and reproduce in mid-September.

"Destroying the nest before new queens emerge and mating will prevent the spread of this invasive pest," the agency said.

Invasive insects, which can grow up to 2 inches long, are a threat to honey bees, which can decapitate in seconds. during massive attacks on hives.

Although a sting for humans is not usually fatal, the host of an extreme nature show described being stung as "Stinging pain! Absolute, searing pain! Japan attributes 50 human deaths a year to unpleasant humming.

Scientists are not sure how the world's largest hornet, which is native to Asia, ended up in Washington state.

It was first seen there at the end of last year, and there have been at least five sightings.

Since then, officials have placed more than 1,300 traps in their search for hornets, and will now also use infrared cameras and set up additional traps to catch the insects alive.