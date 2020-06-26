Washington state sheriff tells residents not to be & # 39; sheep & # 39; mandated coronavirus mask statewide

A sheriff in southwestern Washington state this week told residents not to be "sheep" before Governor Jay Inslee's new state order that requires masks in public to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"In case you haven't heard, Governor Inslee in his infinite wisdom has decided, after more than a hundred strange days, that we should all wear face masks inside and out. This is what I say: don't be a sheep" Lewis County Sheriff Rob Snaza told a lively, unmasked crowd that had gathered in a church parking lot in Napavine, Washington, on Tuesday. Snaza's comments came just hours after Inslee issued the order amid an increase in the number of viruses.

Snaza said in an interview with KUOW-FM in Seattle that he is frustrated because "we continue to listen to the requests of the governor without asking questions, without saying: 'Well, wait a minute, there is the other side' and, in particular, wearing the mask. However, now we are telling people to wear it and if they don't wear it we will quote them for that. "

He said he is not convinced that the masks help prevent the spread of the virus.

Inslee said he was "disappointed" with Snaza at a press conference.

"I think we should be disappointed with any law enforcement officer who encourages illegal behavior," Inslee said. He added that wearing a mask "is about demonstrating our respect and care for the other people around us."

On Wednesday, Snaza clarified that he was not "externally saying that I want him to violate orders." He pointed out that he has a mask and his department requires them inside the office and when they enter the houses.

He said he wants to focus on educating the public about the virus rather than distributing fines.

Inslee called Snaza's clarification "very helpful," KUOW reported.

California and Nevada have also ordered to wear masks in public throughout the state as cases skyrocketed amid the reopening of businesses this month.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended the use of masks since April, adding that it is particularly helpful for asymptomatic individuals who do not transmit the virus to others.

Other law enforcement agencies in the state released statements this week indicating that the agencies would not comply with the mandate, KUOW reported.