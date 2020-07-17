Washington suspect caught after falling off roof and fighting officers, police say

Police in Washington said they have captured a suspect wanted on multiple arrest warrants after he fell through a roof inside a house.

The individual, Steven Yahne, was arrested Thursday after a confrontation on a property in Benton City.

Yahne was wanted on a West Richland arrest warrant for evading police and five Montana warrants on charges of tampering with theft and evidence, Benton County Sgt. Scott Surplus told KVEW.

The test began when officers tracked Yahne to the house and spent hours trying to call him, the station reports.

After deciding to enter the house to find him, Yahne fell through the ceiling and entered the living room, according to KOMO News.

Police told the station that Yahne had an altercation with the responding officers, but was eventually arrested.

Two women in the home were also arrested for allegedly fighting the officers; KOMO News reports that one of the women is accused of biting a deputy.