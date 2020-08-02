Washington teenager found alive in the woods after disappearing for 8 days

A teenager who went missing for more than a week in Washington state was found alive Saturday in the heavily forested Cascade Mountains, authorities said.

"It is very rare. It is definitely a miracle, and we are so excited that she is fine and got out of there," said Sgt. Ryan Abbott told reporters. “There has been a lot of support, and a lot of interest and people who want to help. It's nice to see. "

Fuda was last seen on July 24, when she left her home in Maple Vally, Washington, without telling her family where she was going.

Her 2008 Toyota Corolla was found west of Stevens Pass by a state transportation worker.

Detectives said Fuda stopped at a coffee shop before running out of gas. Personal items were found inside the vehicle, but her phone was turned off.

Family and friends spent the past few days in the area posting flyers of missing people and searching for trails.

Authorities called her disappearance "suspicious" and posted surveillance footage of Fuda on Friday outside the cafeteria near the town of Index.

Abbott told reporters on Saturday that rescue workers with hounds found a notebook and shoes belonging to Fuda around 2:45 p.m. that day.

Fuda was found two miles away on a "very steep" ravine embankment along a stream, authorities said.

Doctors treated her on the scene and transferred her to an area hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. Fuda had no food with her, but she drank water from a stream, according to Abbott.

"This is a remarkable ending," he said.

Authorities have yet to say why Fuda ended up in the forest. Abbott said he was "not very consistent" at the time of the rescue and could not explain what happened during the past week.

Rumors of a possible kidnapping appear to be untrue, "at least at this point," Abbott said.

Jeff White, a friend of the Fuda family, told Q13 FOX that he feared the worst.

"It is a miracle," said White. "God blessed this family today. God blessed this family today for sure. "