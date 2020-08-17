washington’s-alex-smith-returns-to-practice-21-months-after-sustaining-horrific-leg-injury

(CNN) Washington quarterback Alex Smith has returned to practice having been side-lined for 21 months with a gruesome leg injury.

Smith sustained the injury after being sacked against the Houston Texans in November 2018 and has since undergone 17 surgeries after suffering a spiral and compound fracture to his right tibia and fibula.

He was left fighting for his life after contracting sepsis — the body’s life-threatening response to infection — and nearly had to have his leg amputated.

But the 36-year-old was last week removed from the NFL’s physically unable to perform (PUP) list and is targeting a return to the field.