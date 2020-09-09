Watch Azarenka vs Mertens live stream reddit: Us Open 2020 Tennis online free

Watch Azarenka vs Mertens live stream official broadcast in tennis. Get the latest US Open 2020 free streaming, channels, Odds, scores, lineups,Prediction and updates.

The US Open 2020 has its first two semi-finalists in the women’s draw, with Naomi Osaka and Jennifer Brady safely through. Two more spots are to be filled, and an interesting battle for one of those spots will take place on Wednesday. Victoria Azarenka and Elise Mertens face off in a battle between a champion player and a rising star.

Click Here To watch Live

Victoria Azarenka vs Elise Mertens: Preview

The US Open 2020 has been a tournament to remember for moms in tennis. But the event is turning out to be a lot more for one of those moms, Victoria Azarenka. The 31-year-old admitted recently that she was mulling retirement from tennis just months ago. She is now on an unbeaten run of 10 matches, winning the Western and Southern Open in the process.

Azarenka has dropped just two sets so far in the US Open Series. At the US Open, the two-time finalist has looked in supreme touch, winning her first three matches in straight sets.

She dropped a set in her 4th round match against Karolina Muchova but showed her grit to overcome the set deficit. Azarenka looks confident, cheerful, and more importantly, is enjoying her time on the court.watch here

Her quarter-final opponent, however, promises to be her biggest test yet. 16th seed Elise Mertens has not dropped a set so far in the tournament. Her biggest win came in her previous match, against second seed and Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin. Moreover, she is in the midst of a supreme run of form.

Since the WTA Tour returned, Mertens reached the final of the Prague Open and then reached the semi-finals at the Western and Southern Open. She lost to Naomi, but not before fighting hard. The Belgian is one of the more solid players on Tour and is tipped to be a future star.

Azarenka vs Mertens: Head-to-head record

This will be their first meeting on the WTA Tour.

Azarenka vs Mertens: Prediction

This match has all the ingredients of an epic clash. Both players possess a solid game and the ability to attack when needed to. Mertens’ current form holds her in good stead to tackle what comes her way and Azarenka will have her work cut out if Mertens can attack the way she did against Kenin. Expect many long rallies with heavy groundstrokes from both players. If the match goes deep, Azarenka’s biggest weapon will be the big-match experience over her 24-year-old opponent.Click Here

Prediction: Victoria Azarenka to win in three sets