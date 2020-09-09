Watch Bath vs Worcester live stream Rugby Game 2020 online reddit

Watch Bath vs Worcester live stream official broadcast. Get the latest Premiership rugby free streaming, channels, Odds, scores, lineups,Prediction and updates.

Bath are well in the mix for the play-off spots, sitting in fifth in the Gallagher Premiership after winning four out of five games since the restart of the league. They host struggling Worcester at The Rec after toppling Harlequins 41-27 at The Stoop on Saturday.



Meanwhile Worcester went down 36-13 to Bristol last Friday night.

Josh McNally captains Bath after 11 personnel changes. Will Chudley and Josh Matavesi are the starting half-backs, hooker Ross Batty returns to the matchday squad for the first time since 18 January (he’s on the bench here) and Juan Schoeman, Kieren Verden and Orlando Bailey could make their debuts too.

Worcester make a whopping 14 swaps of their own. Samoa wing Ed Fidow gets a first start since January, while lock Andrew Kitchener is unavailable after being sent off against Bristol. Exciting young centre Ollie Lawrence is the only player to keep his place after the Bristol loss, while club captain Ted Hill is amongst the replacements.

It was excruciatingly close las time these two met – a 22-21 Bath win in February – as Worcester came roaring in at the death, but a Chris Pennell penalty drifted painfully past the posts.

Bath Rugby: Tom de Glanville; Semesa Rokoduguni, Max Clark, Cameron Redpath, Gabriel Hamer-Webb; Josh Matavesi, Will Chudley; Lewis Boyce, Jack Walker, Christian Judge, Josh McNally (Captain), Elliott Stooke, Tom Ellis, Miles Reid, Zach Mercer.

Replacements: Ross Batty, Juan Schoeman, Kieran Verden, Mike Williams, Sam Underhill, Max Green, Orlando Bailey, Jonathan Joseph.

Worcester Warriors: Chris Pennell, Nick David, Ollie Lawrence, Will Butler (Captain), Ed Fidow; Billy Searle, Jono Kitto; Callum Black, Beck Cutting, Richard Palframan, Justin Clegg, James Scott, Matt Cox, Sam Lewis, Tom Dodd.

Replacements: Isaac Miller, Kai Owen, Joe Morris, Ted Hill, Matti Williams, Gareth Simpson, Scott van Breda, Alex Hearle.

How to watch Bath v Worcester from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Bath v Worcester, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Bath v Worcester live stream: How to watch from the UK

Bath v Worcester, which kicks off at 7.45pm on Wednesday 9 September, will be shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Bath v Worcester takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Bath v Worcester live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Bath v Worcester (kick-off 8.45pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Bath v Worcester live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Bath v Worcester will kick off at 2.45pm EST and 11.45am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Bath v Worcester live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can watch Bath v Worcester at 4.45am (AEST).

The Foxtel Sports HD bundle is $74 a month – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

Bath v Worcester live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

If you want to tune in to Bath v Worcester from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 6.45am on Thursday on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.