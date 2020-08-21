watch-biker-adrian-guggemos-turn-an-automobile-museum-into-a-stunt-park

(Newsdio) Adrian Guggemos is no stranger to daring stunts and the biker’s latest display of tricks proved no exception.

Guggemos, a freestyle and urban freeride biker, brought his skills to the Auto and Technik Museum Sinsheim in Germany.

This including performing a backflip on a supersonic Tupolev Tu-144 aircraft.

He also performed wheelies, front flips through corridors and a 17-meter-wide whip jump over an McDonnell-Douglas’ F15.

But in Guggemos’ eyes, the stunt on the aircraft was the “most special part.”

Read More